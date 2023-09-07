PuroClean Celebrates President Steve White's Tenth Anniversary

PuroClean President, COO, and Motivational Force to Celebrate a Decade with the Brand

TAMARAC, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is excited to announce that their very own President and Chief Operating Officer, Steve White, will be celebrating his tenth anniversary with the company this September.

PuroClean Logo (PRNewsfoto/PuroClean) (PRNewswire)

As a US Army Veteran and self-proclaimed 'franchise guy,' White brings to PuroClean a process driven mind-set and people first focus. Throughout his tenure, White has cemented himself as a leader within the restoration and home remediation industry, propelling the PuroClean name to new heights and achieving unprecedented growth for the franchise. In this time, he has doubled the number of franchise locations, tripled the average franchise unit sales, and quadrupled profitability and system-wide sales. Most importantly, though, his franchise owners are jubilant. For the fifth year in a row, the brand is in the top 50 franchises for franchisee satisfaction with the annual Franchise Satisfaction Survey facilitated and ranked by Franchise Business Review. With 450 locations operating across 45 states in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, PuroClean is bringing reliable and high-quality service to communities across North America, helping people restore their homes and lives.

"Steve White has been an incredible asset, mentor, and friend to everyone within the PuroClean family," said Mark W. Davis, CEO and Chairman of PuroClean. "The work that he has accomplished in his tenure has been nothing short of extraordinary. Steve has taken this brand to new heights, and I am incredibly proud to be working alongside him to service as many customers as we can. We are all grateful for the work that he has accomplished, and we are excited to see where he will continue to take the company."

White's journey at PuroClean has been intentional, methodical, and steadfast. From the instant he took the reins of the COO position, he knew that he had tremendous work ahead by gaining the trust of the company and its franchisees back from its previous leaders. From the beginning, White has set overarching goals that the team has exceeded, further solidifying the trust he has instilled within the brand. He has become the focal point of leadership within PuroClean, a guiding light where both the support team and franchisees are excited to move the brand forward and positioning themselves as the leader in property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services. White credits his transformational leadership qualities to mentors he has had along the way both in the Army and past franchise brands, instilling a family atmosphere that is radiant throughout the PuroClean culture.

"I am tremendously humble and proud of the work that I have done here at PuroClean," said Steve White. "I was admittedly apprehensive to accept the position of COO when I was first approached, but I would not change my experience for the world. The amazing people that I have met these past ten years are nothing short of incredible, and I am excited to be a part of an exceptional growing brand like PuroClean."

White guides his teams to always ask how they can help franchisees more, so it is rewarding for him to see that year in and year out, the brand is turning a profit and keeping people fulfilled. White is tremendously proud of the work he and the PuroClean family have accomplished and is looking forward to what the future has in store.

"Steve White has been an incredible addition to the PuroClean family," said Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean. "From the minute he took over the COO position, there was a change for the better. Both our franchise owners and Home Office team saw the outstanding leadership qualities that he possesses and were able to rally around his ideals and propel the brand to what it is today. We are all so grateful for Steve and the work that he has done for the PuroClean family."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of over 450 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PuroClean