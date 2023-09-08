Korea Ginseng Corp. and Kabuki Host Grand Launch of Korean Red Ginseng Cuisine: Elevating the 'Food as Medicine' Trend to the Next Level

HUNTINGTON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move blending tradition, health, and culinary innovation, Kaizen Group and Korea Ginseng Corp. have joined forces. Their grand launch event – held 09/06/2023 at Kabuki's signature Huntington Beach location – kicked off their joint venture with their unique take on the "food as medicine" trend.

Given Nielsen's report that 80% of consumers have embraced the "food as medicine" philosophy, taken with The NPD Group's conclusion that U.S. adults are eager to manage their health through dietary choice, the new partnership both resonates and is right on time.

Korean red ginseng, the legendary natural herb recognized for its immunity-boosting, energy-enhancing, circulation-improving properties, is a prime example of this trend, both historically and scientifically. Its reputation as the cornerstone of East Asia's 2,000-year-old "Food as Medicine" tradition aligns perfectly with the realization that nourishment is the first key to unlocking your comprehensive physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Doctor Lee Yun-beom, the CEO of CheongKwanJang's U.S. headquarters, noted, "Korean Red Ginseng, formally referred to as Panax Ginseng C.A. Meyer, is distinct from the other ginseng varieties found in the United States; its benefits have been scientifically validated by 450+ research and clinical studies in the United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, China, India, and elsewhere."

Paul Lee, Kabuki's head chef, celebrated their partnership at the September 6th media event held at Kabuki's Huntington Beach location: "Through this collaboration, we've developed special dishes to convey a new value to Americans – adding scientific nutrition to the joy of eating. Korean Red Ginseng is a natural health food par excellence, enhancing your immunity, boosting your energy, and improving your circulation, the definition of a Food as Medicine ingredient." Many East Asian cuisines rely upon Korean ginseng, featuring it in such dishes as ginseng chicken soup, ginseng rice, ginseng tea, and ginseng desserts. Given this rich history, Korea Ginseng Corp. also offers a more traditional set of selections, making the Asian heritage of Korean red ginseng that much more approachable.

The grand launch, which took place yesterday at the Kabuki's Huntington Beach restaurant, not only marked the partnership between two culinary innovators but also served to introduce nourishing new transitional foods to an American audience. By merging familiar flavors with a shared Asian heritage, Korea Ginseng Corp. seeks to highlight the fact that food as medicine is the foundation of holistic health.

Highlighting their long history, CheongKwanJang shared the reason they've been able to uphold the tradition and value of red ginseng for over 120 years, since 1899. It's their unwavering commitment to what's known as the G1899 method, a natural process which preserves the true essence of Korean ginseng: its 13 different health-giving ginsenoside compounds. The unique benefits of CheongKwanJang's red ginseng have been validated by over 410 patents and more than 320 research papers, and it has earned the cGMP, Kosher, Halal, and other major safety certifications.

As the boundaries between food, tradition, and wellness continue to blur, this fusion is poised to make a lasting impact, underlining the ability of "food as medicine" to create a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

