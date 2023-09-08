PopSockets Appoints Gary Schoenfeld as New CEO

Schoenfeld Joins PopSockets to Propel the Mobile Accessory Brand to New Heights

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile accessory brand, PopSockets , proudly welcomes the appointment of Gary Schoenfeld as the new Chief Executive Officer. Stepping into his new role, Mr. Schoenfeld will assume day-to-day leadership of the company as he brings a fresh and insightful perspective on consumer interests, and will work alongside the company to capture the attention and loyalty of new and existing customers in an increasingly competitive phone accessory market.

Former Vans and PacSun CEO, Gary Schoenfeld joins mobile accessory brand, PopSockets to drive the brand to new heights

Mr. Schoenfeld previously led two public company turnarounds over 17 years as Chief Executive Officer of Vans, Inc. and PacSun. More recently, Mr. Schoenfeld has been immersed in the world of Omni-Channel and Direct To Consumer as President and COO at market leaders, SKIMS and Fashion Nova.

"PopSockets completely created a new category having now sold over 250 million phone grips worldwide and is primed for an exciting new phase of growth with a total addressable market well in excess of one billion customers," Mr. Schoenfeld said. "In order to achieve our ambition of becoming the market leader in on-the-go mobile accessories, we have a full plate of initiatives across nearly all phases of the business, leveraging PopSockets' unique heritage tied to innovation, creativity and self expression." Mr. Schoenfeld continued, "I love building great brands that blend functionality with emotion and for much of the world our phones have become the most important thing we own. PopSockets' patented ecosystem of grips, cases, wallets, mounts and chargers make these amazing devices even better wherever life's journey takes us."

Mr. Schoenfeld received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from UCLA, as well as his Master of Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Mr. Schoenfeld has also served on the Board of more than 20 for-profit and non-profit entities and currently serves on the Board of Communities in Schools Los Angeles and UCLA Anderson Board of Advisors.

"I hired Gary to ignite a second stage of growth for PopSockets as we aim to build an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand with a growing positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet," said David Barnett, Founder of PopSockets. "Given the depth and breadth of his experience building iconic brands, together with our shared values, Gary is uniquely positioned to take the reins and drive PopSockets to the next level."

Under the leadership of Mr. Barnett, PopSockets has become a brand synonymous with phone accessories and grips that ease and enhance the user experience. Since its founding in 2014, PopSockets has sold 262 million phone grips and is constantly expanding its ecosystem of products. The brand recently introduced its redesigned MagSafe phone grip and adapter ring which delivers the convenience of magnetic connectivity and wireless charging to all device users including Samsung and Google.

About PopSockets

Launched in 2014 by former philosophy professor David Barnett, PopSockets makes empowering, expressive, and playful products that help people phone better. Selling over 250 million phone grips in 75 countries, PopSockets now has an expanding ecosystem of related products, including phone cases, wallets and mounts. PopSockets aims to become an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand that makes an increasingly positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet. Impact initiatives to date include its Poptivism platform and ChangeUp partnership that have resulted in over $4 million in cash and product donations to over 400 non-profits, low-friction recycling programs with TerraCycle®, use of 99% recyclable and FSC certified packaging, company-wide Climate Neutral certification, 90% of products are carbon-neutral certified, Fair Labor Accreditation status, and adoption of an animal-free corporate policy. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

