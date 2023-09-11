Lakewood Manor Homes by Bridge Tower Now Leasing In Lake Jackson, TX

LAKE JACKSON, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower announced a newly constructed development of 130 luxury homes for lease in Lake Jackson, Texas. Lakewood Manor, close to Highway 288, has a laid-back, suburban feel with scenic trails & parks, shopping, restaurants, top-rated schools and sparkling blue waters nearby.

"Lakewood offers beautifully built homes that provide a cozy and convenient lifestyle, with plenty of trees and greenspaces surrounding the neighborhood," said Stephanie Delgado, Assistant Property Manager at Lakewood Manor. "The unique layout of the homes really gives the community an exclusive feel," said Kristina Mireles, also an Assistant Property Manager at the location.

Single-family rentals have been on the rise as a practical housing solution for families & couples in today's dynamic real estate market. Renting offers the best parts of owning a home, without the financial strain of unforeseen maintenance expenses and fluctuating property values. Many single-family rental properties come equipped with modern amenities, providing renters with comfortable and contemporary living spaces without the commitment of purchasing a property.

At Lakewood, residents will experience the ideal suburban lifestyle amidst Lake Jackson's rich vegetation, nature trails, parks and more. Seaside Beach in Galveston, only 50 minutes away, offers Lakewood residents the perfect beach vacation getaway anytime. Lakewood Manor is a great place for adventurous families & couples looking for their own slice of paradise in suburban South Texas.

Each new-construction home features premium amenities, including quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. The homes are also equipped with smart-home technology including wifi-connected, programmable thermostats and smart locks for residents' added protection and peace of mind.

Three and four-bedroom homes are available for lease now. For more information on the community, amenities, and virtual tours or to schedule an appointment, visit www.lakewoodmanorhomes.com.

About Bridge Tower Properties

Bridge Tower was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality homes and communities for families and individuals. We want to change how people think about leasing by creating exceptional homes and communities that meet the needs of renters today and tomorrow. We are committed to providing services that take all the hassles out of living in a home and help our residents focus on what matters most to them.

Chris McCowan

Bridge Tower Properties

469-963-1982

LakewoodManor@bridgetowergp.com

