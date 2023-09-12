Hyundai Ready to Battle Children's Cancer and Fight for the Championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Celebrates 25 th Anniversary of Fighting Children's Cancer with Special Livery on the No. 33 Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Will Donate $100 to Riley Hospital for Children for Every Lap Led by an Elantra N TCR During the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 Race on Sept. 16

Hyundai Set for Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 on Sept. 16, 2023

Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker of Bryan Herta Autosport Continue to Lead Drivers' Championship

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hyundai's Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary, the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Wickens and Gottsacker will be dressed in a special livery during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 race on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR is photographed with its new Hyundai Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary livery at Bryan Herta Autosport in Indianapolis, Ind., Sept. 8, 2023 (Photo/Bryan Herta Autosport/LAT) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America enters the weekend leading the TCR Drivers' Championship with Bryan Herta Autosport's (BHA) Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker. The No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR pairing looks to extend their 50-point lead and are focused on achieving their first win. In the Manufacturers' Championship, Hyundai is positioned second in points, but only sits 10 points outside the lead with two events remaining on the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge schedule.

In honor of Hyundai's Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary, the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Wickens and Gottsacker will be dressed in a special livery for the remaining events of the season. Hyundai Hope On Wheels also will donate $100 to Riley Hospital for Children for every lap led by a Hyundai Elantra TCR during the race on Saturday.

Children's handprints will be displayed on the No. 33 car's livery as a tribute to Hyundai Hope On Wheel's colorful awareness campaign. The handprints are an iconic symbol for Hyundai Hope On Wheels, representing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure. Hyundai Hope On Wheels guest of honor and national youth ambassador, Raynie Clark, will also see her name ride alongside Wickens and Gottsacker's on the side of the No. 33 during the race and become a member of the BHA team for the weekend.

"We're honored to represent Hyundai Hope on Wheels with a special livery at our home race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said Bryan Herta, co-owner of Bryan Herta Autosport. "We look forward to welcoming special guest Raynie Clark as our honorary co-driver alongside Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker in the No. 33 Elantra N TCR car. Hyundai Hope on Wheels has special meaning to us at BHA. The No. 33 car number is in honor of Reese Imhoff who was a friend to our team and sadly lost his battle with a rare bone cancer, Osteosarcoma. The number 33 was Reese's lacrosse number and we still run that number in his honor along with 'Reese is a Beast' decals on all our entries. What Hyundai Hope on Wheels does to help fight these childhood diseases and their families when they need it most continues to inspire us to do better in our own lives."

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country.

For every new Hyundai vehicle sold, Hyundai and its dealers make a donation to Hyundai Hope On Wheels. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $25 million in research grants, bringing the organizations lifetime donation total to $225 million.

About the Race

As a new addition for 2023 on the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge schedule, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is 2.439-miles with 14-turns. It serves host to the penultimate event and second endurance race of the year. The field will see the green flag fly for the four-hour endurance at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16 with full broadcast streaming on Peacock.

Position Drivers Team Car Total Points 1 R. Wickens / H. Gottsacker Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR 2410 3 M. Wilkins / M. Filippi Bryan Herta Autosport #98 Elantra N TCR 2300 5 T. Maxson van der Steur Racing #91 Elantra N TCR 2060 7 M. Lewis / T. Hagler Bryan Herta Autosport #1 Elantra N TCR 1920 9 V. Gonzalez Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #99 Elantra N TCR 1850 11 B. Ortiz van der Steur Racing #91 Elantra N TCR 1780 17 J. Deily Deily Motorsports #70 Elantra N TCR 1250 18 C. Bigham Deily Motorsports #74 Elantra N TCR 1140 23 J. Wisely Deily Motorsports #74 Elantra N TCR 790 24 S. McNulty Deily Motorsports #70 Elantra N TCR 420 26 T. Gonzalez Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #99 Elantra N TCR 280

IMSA TCR Manufacturer Standings

Position Manufacturer Total Points 1 Audi 2570 2 Hyundai 2560 3 Alfa Romeo 2450 4 Honda 2420

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

