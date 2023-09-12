Capture the Decisive Moment

New Sensor and New Engine Boasting Outstanding Photographic Performance

PDAF technology implemented in LUMIX G Series for the First Time

Flagship Micro Four Thirds Model for Still Images with Improved High-Speed Performance and Ergonomics

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce the launch of the LUMIX G9II digital mirrorless camera, equipped with a new sensor and Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) technology. The LUMIX G9II is the first camera in the Micro Four Thirds LUMIX G Series to feature PDAF technology.

In line with the growing need to produce highly creative artwork and photography using diverse methods, this new model creates high-resolution, high-quality images and rich colors straight out of camera. Furthermore, with a new auto-focus technology that combines Panasonic's accumulated expertise in recognition technology with PDAF, and a high-speed burst shooting mode that ensures decisive moments are always captured, this new model boasts significantly improved power and high-speed performance. The camera supports photographers from various fields using a system that can be combined with the compact and lightweight LUMIX G Micro Four Thirds lenses for ultimate flexibility.

The new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor and new engine produce high-resolution images in outstanding quality with rich color tones, while the hybrid PDAF technology enables accurate auto-focus and high-speed tracking of fast-moving subjects. Moreover, burst shooting at 60 fps in AFC mode and SH pre-burst recording*1 that begins before the shutter is released ensures that the decisive moment is always captured, even with dynamically moving subjects.

LUMIX's popular image stabilization system is further improved, combining 8-stop*2 B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer), 7.5-stop*3 5-axis Dual I.S. 2, and advanced Active I.S. for incredible video image stabilization. Together, these functions provide even greater support for handheld shooting of dynamic scenes that would previously have been difficult to capture. In addition, creators can enjoy enhanced monochrome photo styles with new LEICA Monochrome and REAL TIME LUT for preferred color settings. Through this next-generation digital mirrorless camera, Panasonic intends to respond to the needs of creators who are pursuing methods of creative expression that go beyond the boundaries of photography and videography.

Main Features

1. Equipped with a new sensor, new engine, and the first PDAF implementation in LUMIX G Series for outstanding photographic performance and high-speed response

New 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor for high resolution and high-speed response (13+ stop *4 V-Log/V-Gamut, Dynamic Range Boost *5 )

New engine that achieves natural, three-dimensional textured images and ensures high-speed processing of high bitrate video

Use of new AI-powered recognition technology (developed using deep learning technology) for real-time auto-focus recognition that now recognizes cars, motorcycles, and animal eyes for improved precision in subject recognition

2. Advanced high-speed performance to ensure decisive moments is always captured

Burst shooting at 60 fps in AFC mode and reinforced buffer memory for continuous burst shooting over three seconds for ensuring the capture of targeted moments

SH pre-burst recording *1 that can begin shooting up to 1.5 seconds before the shutter is released and take approximately 113 consecutive shots

Robust image stabilization system with 8-stop *2 B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer), 7.5-stop *3 5-axis Dual I.S. 2, with perspective distortion correction for video, and high mode for advanced Active I.S.

Highly-mobile camera system combined with the compact, lightweight, and diverse range of LUMIX G Series lenses

3. New modes expand the possibilities of creative photography

REAL TIME LUT function enabling personalized color expression through use of LUT files

Enhanced monochrome mode with newly added LEICA Monochrome for deep black-white contrasts

Hand-held 100-megapixel High Resolution mode and Live View Composite mode to expand the range of photographic options

4. A launching point for video creation

4:2:0 10-bit 5.8K (4:3) full sensor recording/ 5.7K (17:9) enables flexible framing options for various social media formats

4:2:0 10 bit C4K/ 4K 120p/100p enables slow motion videos

Apple ProRes *6 video, which delivers high image quality at low compression, reducing the load on the computer during post-production and allows non-linear editing without transcoding, streamlining your workflow from start to finish.

Recording and playback are supported using an external SSD via USB

Active I.S. Technology corrects shake when shooting on the move

The LUMIX G9II will be available at valued channel partners in early November for $1899.99 MSRP.

*1 When the ambient temperature is high or Pre-Burst recording is performed continuously, even if you press the shutter button halfway, Pre-Burst may not operate to protect the camera from overheating. Wait until the camera cools down.

*2 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=60mm (35mm film camera equivalent f=120mm), when H-ES12060 is used.

*3 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=140mm (35mm film camera equivalent f=280mm), when H-FSA14140 is used.

*4 When shooting video at a setting of over 60 fps (including slow and quick mode), the luminance range provides 12+ stops.

*5 The dynamic range boost will not function when shooting video at a setting of over 60 fps (including slow and quick mode), when using the SH burst function for still images, and when combining slow shutter speeds of more than 1/15 seconds with ISO.

*6 Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.- Please see the website for video performance information, details, and specifications of the LUMIX G9II.

Redesigned: H-ES35100 Large-aperture Telephoto Zoom Lens with Outstanding Photographic Performance and the Teleconverter-compatible H-RSA100400 Ultra Telephoto Zoom Lens from the LEICA DG Series of LUMIX G Lenses

Panasonic is proud to introduce the H-ES35100 and H-RSA100400 interchangeable lenses for the LUMIX G Series that comply with the Micro Four Thirds system standard.

These telephoto zoom lenses are in line with LEICA's stringent optical standards and achieve outstanding photographic performance.

Panasonic boasts a lineup of 32 Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lenses, of which 15 are LEICA DG lenses. Designed for a wide range of users from professionals and camera enthusiasts to digital mirrorless camera beginners, Panasonic will continue to propose different ways of enjoying creative photography and videography through its diverse lineup of interchangeable lenses.

LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 35-100mm/F2.8/POWER O.I.S. (H-ES35100)

Redesigned LEICA DG Lens: New Large-aperture Telephoto Zoom Lens with Outstanding Photographic Performance, High Mobility and Full-range F2.8 Brightness.

This new ELMARIT full-range F2.8 lens delivers brightness in all zoom ranges, allowing photographers to enjoy a wide range of photography, such as evening shots that make use of the F2.8 brightness and bokeh effects that are unique to telephoto zoom shots and help to highlight the subject. An optimal lens structure comprising two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens ensures outstanding photographic performance throughout zoom ranges 70 mm to 200 mm*1. In addition to Panasonic's unique Nano Surface Coating technology, the use of a light-shielding part to eliminate unwanted light inside the lens enables the production of clear, natural color with little ghosting and flare.

Main Features

F2.8 LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT lens for outstanding photographic performance throughout zoom ranges High-speed, high-precision auto-focus for videography with Dual I.S. 2 Compact, lightweight model for excellent handheld photography and portability

*1 35 mm camera equivalent.

LEICA DG VARIO-ELMAR 100-400mm/F4.0-6.3 II ASPH./POWER O.I.S. (H-RSA100400)



New Teleconverter-Compatible LEICA DG Lens for Full Life-size Macro Shooting*2 and Ultra Telephoto Zoom Photography

This new lens achieves stunning photographic performance throughout zoom ranges from the center of the frame to the edge. An optimally arranged lens structure featuring one aspherical lens, two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses, and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens produces detailed and beautifully textured high-resolution, high-contrast images. With a focal length of 200 mm to 800 mm*3, the lens is ideally suited to capture a range of subjects that are difficult to approach, such as wild birds and animals, as well as sporting events. Moreover, the separately sold 2.0x teleconverter*4 enables 1600 mm full life-size macro shooting*2 for more impressive, detailed shots of flowers, animals, and other subjects.

Main Features

LEICA DG VARIO-ELMAR lens for outstanding photographic performance throughout zoom ranges Ultra telephoto zoom lens covering up to 1600 mm*2 for use in a wide range of shooting environments Compact, lightweight, and excellent mobility with high-speed, high-precision auto-focus and teleconverter compatibility

*2 35 mm camera equivalent. When DMW-TC20A teleconverter is attached. Teleconverter range: 210 mm–400 mm.

*3 35 mm camera equivalent.

*4 Use of the DMW-TC20 teleconverter reduces the effective aperture by two f/stops.

DMW-BG1

Panasonic is pleased to introduce a new battery grip equipped with an eight-direction joystick that is compatible with the LUMIX G9II and the already available LUMIX S5II and S5IIX.

Micro Four Thirds™ and Micro Four Thirds Logo marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of OM Digital Solutions Corporation, in Japan , the United States , the European Union and other countries.

