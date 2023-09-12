Panasonic Announces G9 II Micro Four Thirds Camera and Updates 100-400mm and 35-100mm Lenses; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Panasonic Announces G9 II Micro Four Thirds Camera and Updates 100-400mm and 35-100mm Lenses; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Photography News: Panasonic has given a major update to the G9 II Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera. It now uses a 25MP sensor complete with phase-detect AF. The brand also released Leica DG 100-400mm II and 35-100mm f/2.8 lenses.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the Panasonic Lumix G9 II mirrorless camera, the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 35-100mm f/2.8, and the Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 II lenses, along with a battery grip compatible with the G9 II, S5 II, and S5 IIX.

Teased earlier this year, the G9 II introduces Phase Detection Auto-Focus in the Micro Four Thirds LUMIX G Series cameras. Addressing what had long been a concern with Panasonic cameras, this addition is paired with new AI-powered recognition technology for improved and dependable autofocus accuracy and speed. The G9 II also features a brand new 25.2MP sensor and a new processor with twice the power for high-speed production of high-resolution images with natural, three-dimensional texture and realistic color tones.

Panasonic Lumix G9 II Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1786235-REG/panasonic_lumix_g9ii_g9_ii.html

Product Highlights:

2MP Live MOS Four Thirds Sensor

779-Point Phase Hybrid AF System

5-Axis Sensor Stabilization with Dual I.S. 2

ISO 25600; 75 fps Continuous Shooting

68m-Dot 0.8x OLED EVF

0" 1.84m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen

Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Weather-Sealed Construction

Other highlights from the G9 II's improved imaging system:

Up to three seconds of continuous burst shooting at 60 fps in AFC mode, 75 fps in AFS mode when using the electronic shutter, and up to 1.5s of pre-burst recording

Capture larger-than-life imagery with Handheld High-Res mode, which takes multiple images by shifting the sensor and synthesizing them into a single 100MP RAW or JPEG image.

Autofocus now features 779 focus points for improved tracking ability and performance in difficult lighting situations.

Improved human and animal recognition, including subject distinction between species and in groups of people and animals, and the introduction of animal eye, car, and motorcycle recognition algorithms

Robust image stabilization system with 8-stop Body Image Stabilizer, 7.5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S. with perspective distortion correction for video, and high mode for advanced Active I.S.

REALTIME LUT function enables personalized color palettes in addition to new preset modes such as LEICA Monochrome

In addition to the advancements in stills photography, the G9 II is distinguished from its predecessor in its fuller embrace of video. Panasonic states its aim is to eliminate the borders between photo and video creativity, letting the creator operate unselfconsciously. Aided by its new sensor/processor duo, the G9 II makes it easier to create high-quality videos with several advanced functions for those prepared to take advantage of them.

10-bit 4:2:0 bit depth at 5.8K (4:3) full sensor or 5.7K (17:9) recording at up to 60 fps for flexible framing options with different social media formats

Capable of up to 4K 120p for slow motion video

Supports V-Log, a flat, neutral gamma curve and an equivalent 13+ stops of dynamic range

Supports ProRes 422 codec delivering outstanding image quality with low compression

Recording and playback are supported using an external SSD via USB

Active image stabilization reduces camera shake when shooting on the move

Up to four audio inputs when using optional XLR Microphone Adaptor

With the G9 II, Panasonic has made a powerful machine that gets out of the way of its user with simplicity and speed. The camera also features two SD slots, an HDMI Type A output port, wireless control and image transfer via the LUMIX Sync app, as well as USB-C charging while powered with the appropriate battery charger, available separately.

Adding to this optimized operability is the new DMW-BG1 Battery Grip, which extends the battery life with space for a second battery while also improving handling, especially in the vertical orientation, with its included buttons and eight-directional joystick.

Just as the first G9 was announced alongside a powerful ultra-zoom geared toward sports and wildlife photographers, so has the G9 II been announced in tandem with the upgraded Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 II Lens and its fast telephoto zoom counterpart, the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 35-100mm f/2.8.

Panasonic has managed to shave off more than a centimeter of length from the 100-400mm ultra zoom, which has a 35mm equivalent focal length of 200-800mm, and further made it compatible with its 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for a massive zoom range covering up to a 1600mm equivalent zoom range. The 2x teleconverter also introduces 1x magnification for improved macro capabilities. The optical structure, designed in accordance with strict Leica standards, features one aspherical element, two extra-low dispersion elements, and one ultra extra-low dispersion elements to produce detailed and textured high-resolution, high-contrast images. The lens is also newly freeze-resistant and features an on-body Zoom Limit Switch.

Similarly, the new 35-100mm f/2.8 zoom has a 70-200mm 35mm equivalency and is also designed in accordance with strict Leica standards, with a pair of extra-low dispersion elements and one ultra extra-low dispersion element. A new anti-reflective coating on the interior of the lens barrel joins the Nano Surface coating to strengthen the lens's anti-flare properties. The lens's POWER Optical Image Stabilizer, which is compatible with LUMIX Dual I.S., combines with a linear autofocus motor that offers quick and quiet focusing particularly beneficial to the expanding video capabilities of the Micro Four Thirds System. The lens, like its longer counterpart, also incorporates the new freeze-resistant properties for working in adverse environments.

Panasonic G9 II First Look YouTube Video

https://youtu.be/jX5xMwGFLxs

