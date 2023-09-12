Tampa General Hospital Implements ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital

Care team members can leverage virtual care experiences using one video end point.

TAMPA and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is advancing its culture of innovation in delivering world-class care with the implementation of Andor Health's ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital in the inpatient setting.

Powered by AI, ThinkAndor® streams multiple endpoints into a single dashboard or a connection via TGH's electronic medical record (EMR). TGH care teams can invite clinicians and providers for provider-to-provider consultations or host multidisciplinary calls. The platform also has the ability to invite family members, caregivers, and friends to join the virtual conversation. Andor's roadmap includes alerts for fall risk, elopement, and patient movement.

The platform can also be used to observe a patient's clinical progress virtually or to connect specialists for on-demand remote consultations. Other future platform features include capturing patients' self-reported information to drive care team actions and recommendations.

Tampa General Hospital is currently utilizing ThinkAndor in its Medical ICU setting and actively expanding into the medical/surgical environment. "Virtually enabling the patient room creates opportunities for the entire team to deliver world-class care in an innovative hybrid manner," said Jason Swoboda, director of Innovation at Tampa General. The care redesign process will begin with virtual nursing but will quickly expand to other care team members.

Tampa General chose ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital to effectively observe and interact with patients while maximizing resources. Adding virtual team members to the patient care team can be beneficial for the academic health system's team members. By virtualizing these capabilities, Tampa General is enhancing the patient experience and the work environment for clinicians, providers and ancillary teams.

"ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital empowers our care teams with the ability to care for patients using the right clinical content and context remotely. This platform allows us to continuously observe at-risk patients from anywhere, at any time, driving a collaborative practice while improving overall patient outcomes," said Dr. Nishit Patel, professor in the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, vice president of medical informatics for USF Tampa General Physicians, and vice president and chief medical informatics officer at Tampa General Hospital.

