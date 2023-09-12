TriNet Announces New Products and Partnerships Including Solutions for the Global Workforce and Independent Contractors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced product enhancements and strategic partnerships created to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers in an increasingly distributed and agile business environment. These announcements were made at TriNet PeopleForce 2023, TriNet's award-winning conference taking place this week at The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York.

"In today's rapidly changing business landscape, the SMB workforce is increasingly global and often relies on independent contractors for added agility," said TriNet Chief Product Officer Lisa Reeves. "TriNet's latest series of product enhancements including solutions for managing the global workforce, and paying independent contractors is designed to help our customers manage added HR complexity. Further enhancements bolster our benefits and learning offerings, helping our customers recruit, retain and develop the talent necessary for success in today's market."

TriNet product enhancements include:

Contractor Payments : TriNet customers often rely on independent contractors as part of an agile and cost-effective organization as they scale. Now they can onboard and pay these independent contractors using a simple application.

Global Workforce : Many SMBs are expanding their workforce beyond the US. Through TriNet's partnership and deep integration with G-P, TriNet customers can now visualize and track their full workforce, both domestic and global, within a single experience.

Learning Management : A new approach to learning and development powered by 360Learning. The modern user experience features personalized learning dashboards with AI-powered course recommendations and collaborative learning forums.

Partner Connect : Designed around the distinct needs of accounting professionals and benefit brokers, Partner Connect offers a secure, efficient and convenient application for TriNet customers and their business partners to manage HR and benefits-related transactions and payroll processing together.

Perks : Offers worksite employees access to thousands of discounts and corporate rates on dining, travel, and much more. Additionally, clients can post custom offers with reach to TriNet's expansive customer base.

This latest series of enhancements reinforces TriNet's sustained commitment to the growth and success of SMBs – with innovation that leverages the power of data for better decision making and delivers a more personalized customer experience.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

