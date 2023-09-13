Frank Yiannas Joins iFoodDS as a Strategic Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFoodDS, the leading provider of connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions for the food supply chain, today announced that renowned food safety expert Frank Yiannas has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Yiannas will advise the company on strategy, bringing decades of experience as a food safety leader, food system futurist, innovator, and consumer advocate.

Yiannas brings a unique combination of expertise in the public and private sectors. Most recently, he was the Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where he was responsible for a broad range of priorities, including implementing the Food Traceability Rule under the Food Safety Modernization Act, also known as FSMA 204. Before the FDA, Yiannas spent more than 30 years in food safety leadership roles with Walmart and the Walt Disney Company.

Yiannas has long been a champion of supply chain innovation and technology, making technology-enabled food traceability in the global supply chain a priority in the FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative. There is no one more qualified to advise iFoodDS as it doubles down on its food traceability and FSMA 204 compliance solutions and advances its food value chain platform.

"Frank is a visionary in the food supply chain, using his insight, knowledge, and passion for innovation to enhance food safety and safeguard public health," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "We are excited to welcome him to the iFoodDS board of directors. His insights will be invaluable as we pursue our vision of a connected food value chain, enabling better collaboration between trading partners and providing insights on product safety, quality, and freshness, ultimately reducing food waste and benefiting food companies and consumers alike."

"I believe that technology will transform the food supply chain, making it safer for consumers, optimizing it, and creating shared value for all supply chain participants," said Yiannas. "I'm excited to join the iFoodDS board of directors, and to be part of a company that has the food industry expertise, solution capabilities, and vision to not only help companies comply with FSMA 204 regulation, but to help them ensure continued business success by enabling a safer, more predictable food supply and transparency that protects brands and consumers."

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce waste, and optimize inventory quality. Its consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

