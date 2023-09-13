It's Absolutely Paw-some: K9 JETS Announces Limited-Time Route Between Los Angeles and London for the 2023 Holiday Season

Renowned pet charter service, K9 JETS, provides a high-end travel alternative for those looking to fly in style with their pet in cabin with a new route between London and Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to high demand and just in time for holiday travels, K9 JETS , the world's first pay-per-seat pet charter service, is launching a direct route between Los Angeles and London for passengers from the City of Angels to travel in luxury with their furry friends.

Image courtesy of K9 JETS (PRNewswire)

On December 20, families with dogs or cats looking for a London holiday getaway will be able to hop aboard a flight from Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles and return on January 1. Similarly, British counterparts will be able to head out to Los Angeles from the Farnborough airport on December 23, with a return date of January 3. For those interested in a spring getaway, the flights will also be available from Van Nuys on March 8th and May 10th, and from Farnborough on March 10th and May 12th.

Inspired by a request received by their sister company, G6 AVIATION , of a flight from London to New Jersey for ten passengers + ten dogs, K9 JETS was created with the intention of providing discerning consumers with a stress-free travel experience that allows them and their pets to fly with peace of mind (and a flute of champagne).

Of the launch, Co-founder, Adam Golder, states, "K9 JETS believes pet family members deserve to travel in comfort and style alongside their owners. We couldn't be more excited to kick off this new route, just in time for the holidays, so guests can celebrate with their loved ones (including pets) in style."

All K9 JETS flights depart from private terminals, ensuring passengers a speedy passage through customs and only requiring them to arrive 60 minutes before flight time, where they'll be able to enjoy a complimentary bar and refreshments. In-flight, dogs are free to sit on passengers' laps or in their side of the cabin, whereas cats must remain in their carriers. What more could a traveler, and their four legged companions, ask for?

The one-of-a-kind travel experience also offers multiple routes between London and New Jersey, East and West Coast America, Paris, New Jersey, Dubai and Lisbon. Prices range from $6,350-$13,850 for guests and pets. Interested fliers can go to www.K9JETS.com to purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

About K9 JETS

K9 JETS was founded by a Birmingham-based couple, executive assistant Kirsty Golder and private pilot Adam Golder. The expertise gained within their boutique private jet brokerage G6 AVIATION (catering for high-net-worth families, music moguls, footballers, and royals), has been the springboard, enabling a new service dedicated to pet owners to be tailored within the charter market, delivering the same high level of customer service already committed to the G6 client base. For additional information, please visit https://www.k9jets.com/ .

K9 JETS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K9 JETS