NEO STUDIOS & HALL OF FAME VILLAGE MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF "NEXT MAN UP: INSIDE THE NFL ALUMNI ACADEMY" AVAILABLE NOW ON PRIME VIDEO IN THE U.S.

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Man Up: Inside the NFL Alumni Academy is a six-part docuseries that delves into the second school season of the NFL Alumni Academy. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village, we follow the journey of recently cut NFL players as they strive to replace injured NFL players mid-season and get back into the league. From grueling practices to unexpected twists, experience the rollercoaster ride of emotions as they navigate the ultimate test of skill, resilience, and the pursuit of being... the Next Man Up!

Exclusive behind-the-scenes access to elite athletes training to join the NFL

Six-part documentary series explores what it feels like to be the next man up, in the wings waiting to join the league

Narrated by former NFL star Thomas Q. Jones

A NEO Studios production, in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, Next Man Up: Inside the NFL Alumni Academy is available now exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. Incorporating four months of filming, the six-part series follows NFL stars who battle their way into the league, either for the first time or returning to the dizzy heights of the NFL after being cut.

Narrator and exec-producer, Thomas Q. Jones said: "I'm super excited to be an executive producer on this insightful docuseries which showcases the trials and tribulations of aspiring NFL players. Narrating this project gave me the opportunity to relive the emotional roller coaster I experienced during my 12-year NFL career. "Next Man Up" must-see TV."

Director, Scott Messick comments on the human story behind the NFL: "Directing Next Man Up was an incredible experience because the stakes were so high for everyone involved. For the players… who all barely missed the NFL 53-man rosters, it was painful to watch them wait for a call that may or may not come. But, it was also incredibly joyful to see some of them called up to have another shot at their dream. For Dean and the Academy, the stakes were also equally high. This was a start-up that relied on their football instincts to be successful. Failure would have financial consequences as well as letting down the players."

President and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Michael Crawford shared, "We are excited to showcase the docu-series on Prime Video sharing the 'behind-the-scenes' of what it really takes - and how difficult it is - to earn your spot on the roster. Filmed appropriately in the shadows of the place where the greatest to ever play the game, are housed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it adds an extra layer of meaning and incentive for Academy participants." Olivia Steier, EVP at Hall of Fame Village Media went on to say, "Our Media Company is in a position like no one else when it comes to producing these types of programs. Given our partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we are able to have direct access to exclusive content, not to mention access to some of the greatest to be involved in the sport on every level. Viewers and fans can expect to see more and more compelling 'sport-themed' content coming out of Hall of Fame Village Media in the future."

'Next Man Up": Inside the NFL Alumni Academy can be viewed via live stream on Prime Video now.

Director: Scott Messick

Executive producers: Scott Messick, Mike Basone , Melanie Capacia Johnson , Dean Dalton , Brian Klaasmeyer , Mike Crawford , Olivia Steier , Thomas Q. Jones , Martha Sanchez

Episode 1: Title: Welcome to the Academy!

Synopsis: The NFL Alumni Academy welcomes a new crop of players. Former Vikings Head Coach Mike Tice puts the players to work. Defensive End Aaron Adeoye begins to shine.

Episode 2: Title: Good News… Real Good News!

Synopsis: Former Raider Vadal Alexander is ready to prove his doubters wrong. Two past Academy recruits return after severe injury. Dean gets news from Green Bay about Aaron.

Episode 3: Title: It's Hard to Make a Team… Sleeping In!

Synopsis: Darius Clark's tardiness sends Dean over the edge. Practice gets chippy for Vadal, while former Los Angeles Ram Ethan Westbrooks opens up.

Episode 4: Title: From Fed Ex to Canton!

Synopsis: Dean welcomes a new running back via Fed Ex. Offensive Lineman Garrett McGhin's agonizing journey to Canton is revealed. Aaron gets bad news.

Episode 5: Title: Time's Running Out!

Synopsis: Freedom gets noticed… Wyatt heads west… and frustration grows as the NFL season winds down.

Episode 6: Title: Graduation Day!

Synopsis: Freedom and Ethan get an unexpected call. Dean makes his final push for the players and everyone faces an uncertain future.

TX Credit: Next Man Up: Inside the NFL Alumni Academy is available now on Prime Video in the U.S.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a sports and entertainment company making every experience legendary for fans and families. Our company is composed of three dynamic business divisions – media, gaming, and destination. Hall of Fame Village Media creates compelling original content across an array of mediums. Gold Summit Gaming offers exciting, interactive eSports and sports betting experiences for fans of all levels. And Hall of Fame Village, our 100-acre campus centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, continues to push the boundaries of what a sports and entertainment destination can be, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, sport complexes, amusement rides, and a variety of unique dining and shopping options. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village Media

Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media creates engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

About NEO Studios

NEO Studios is an Emmy award-winning global production studio that connects audiences to their passions via premium unscripted, scripted and live content, on all media platforms. NEO produces across a variety of genres and subjects, including the company's flagship sports and sports-related programming, while also integrating social, digital production and talent activations into all development, series and film. Projects include Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City, One For All on Prime Video, Channel 4's Untold: The Jesse Lingard Story, discovery+'s Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness, featuring Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham; Take us Home: Leeds United, narrated by Russell Crowe on Prime Video; Life After, featuring DeMarcus Ware, Spice Adams and Thomas Q. Jones on Prime Video; PBS's Prideland, hosted by actor Dyllón Burnside; Snapchat's Two Sides and Planet Rewild, hosted by Rapper 2Chainz; Roku's Don't Look Deeper starring Don Cheadle; and Rakuten's The Giants, along with many other projects in development and production NEO Studios, part of Aser Ventures, has offices in Los Angeles, London, New York, Brussels and Milan. For more information visit www.neostudios.com .

