ROYAL CARIBBEAN REVEALS HIDEAWAY BEACH, THE FIRST ADULTS-ONLY ESCAPE ON PERFECT DAY AT COCOCAY

The All-New Beachfront Paradise Opens on the Top-Rated Private Island in The Bahamas in January 2024

The new Hideaway Beach on Perfect Day at CocoCay introduces the first adults-only escape on Royal Caribbean International's award-winning private island in January 2024, complete with private beaches and pools, dedicated bars and dining options, 20 cabanas and more.

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialing up the perfect at the one-of-a-kind Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International reveals the first look at the private island's first adults-only escape – Hideaway Beach. The beachfront paradise, set to open in January 2024 with the debut of the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, is an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more. Vacationers can be the first to book their adults-only experience beginning today at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Hideaway-Beach.

"Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that's at the heart of our private island and its popularity. Whether it's thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their 'perfect' vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that."

Tucked away on the northwest beach of Perfect Day at CocoCay, Hideaway Beach packs the best of a tropical getaway. For an entry charge, vacationers age 18 and older can celebrate, cool off and kick back across a private beach, two pools, 20 cabanas, seven open-air bars and spots to grab a bite, and more:

Adulting Beachside or Poolside

Hideaway Beach – From end to end is over an acre of The Bahamas' white sand beaches and turquoise waters exclusive to Hideaway Beach guests. Vacationers can enjoy the beachfront views and breeze at any one of the resort-style loungers and umbrellas along the shore or on the in-water hammocks and swings while playing beach games and listening to the beats of the live DJ by the pool.

Hideaway Pool – Partygoers can turn up the volume on the celebration with all-day tunes from the DJ and the lively swim-up bar at the center of the action. With in-water seating and loungers, and poolside loungers throughout the heated infinity-edge pool, every spot is also the best seat in the house to take in the picture-perfect views.

Hideaway Cabanas – Just steps away from the party, vacationers can level up their day in paradise at 10 chic poolside cabanas that have a range of amenities like cabana attendant service at the push of a call button, a mini-fridge, floating beach mats and charging outlets.

The Hideout – This nook at one end of Hideaway Beach is just close enough to the buzz but carves out an exclusive, elevated experience. In one of 10 Hideout Cabanas, those looking for a more VIP, chill vibe can kick back at a heated infinity-edge plunge pool – exclusive to The Hideout guests – and enjoy the convenience of perks like cabana attendant service, in-water loungers, an outdoor shower and resort-style seating.

Laidback Bites and Drinks

On the Rocks – The area's new and unofficial lookout, this al fresco bar along the rocky shore serves up a vibrant scene of live musicians, TVs to watch live sports, games like pool and shuffleboard, and memorable ocean views along with refreshing drinks like frozen margaritas and mai tais.

Hideaway Bar – The swim-up bar at Hideaway Pool is the place to be and be seen, and with two levels, vacationers can take their drinks poolside or without leaving the water to maximize every minute of their island time.

Slice of Paradise – This all-new rustic pizza haven with a bar and complimentary food includes fresh-from-the-oven favorites, island twists like a Bahamian guava barbecue chicken option and more.

Snack Shack – A staple on Perfect Day at CocoCay, this new location offers the popular menu's complimentary chicken sandwiches, burgers, fried mozzarella sticks, fresh salads and more, as well as shaded seating, and Adirondack chairs and tables on the sand.

Beach Bars – Rounding out the experience are two full-service beach bars located on both sides of the new beachfront paradise, so a drink is never far away.

The all-new Hideaway Beach will be the latest addition to Royal Caribbean's award-winning destination that changed the standard of private islands in 2019 after its $250 million transformation. The cruise line has since introduced new experiences to the island, including an elevated beach retreat at Coco Beach Club and the reimagined South Beach in 2020. With everything from thrill to chill, experiences for kids and families – like 13 waterslides at the record-breaking Thrill Waterpark and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and The Bahamas – and now an adults-only paradise, Royal Caribbean's upping the ante on vacations designed for every type of vacationer from ship to shore.

In 2024, travelers can have their pick from Royal Caribbean's most expansive lineup of vacations visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay, thanks to a combination of 22 ships sailing from more than nine different cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida; Cape Liberty (New York), New Jersey; and Galveston, Texas. Getting away can range from three nights on the world's biggest weekend, the new Utopia of the Seas that debuts in July 2024; to seven nights on Icon, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation; recently amplified ships and more. More details on the new Hideaway Beach and Perfect Day at CocoCay are available here.

