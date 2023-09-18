CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol Announced

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberPeace, in collaboration with the Civil 20, G20 India, with United Service Institution of India as it's knowledge partner concluded its inaugural CyberPeace Summit on September 1, 2023, at New Delhi, with Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center (NCIIPC), Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In); Tech and Cybersecurity Companies like Zoom, Meta, InMobi, GMR Group, Autobot Infosec; Global organizations like Internet Society, ICANN, MANRS, APNIC, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Globethics; Indian organizations like DELNET, India Foundation, SIA India; Academia Institutions like NLU Delhi, Bangalore and Bhopal; ISB Hyderabad, Rashtriya Raksha University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, SAKEC Mumbai as supporters.

The Summit, a gathering of global cyber specialists, policymakers, industry executives and digital enthusiasts, was attended by some of the world's most notable figures, including Ms. Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President & Dy NSA Cyber, United States of America; Mr. Suresh Yadav, The Commonwealth Secretariat; Ms. Esti Peshin, Israel Aerospace; Mr. Pablo Hinojosa, APNIC; Mr. Jay Gullish, USIBC; Ms. Genie Sugene Gan, Kaspersky; Mr. Gilbert Nyandeje, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Mr. Scott James, Indiana University; Lt Gen MU Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India; Mr. SN Pradhan, IPS, Director General, NCB India; Mr. Navin Singh, IPS, Director General, NCIIPC and Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In.

"The Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol mark a transformative step towards safer, inclusive, and resilient cyberspace. The aim is to enhance global cybersecurity cooperation, reinforce responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and create a safe space online for everyone," said Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd), Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India.

Recognizing the leadership and the instrumental role of G20 nations in shaping the global cyber landscape, this initiative calls upon them to champion these principles and reinforce their commitment to an open, secure, and resilient cyberspace.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder of CyberPeace said, "The Global CyberPeace Summit showcases our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, resilience, and unity in the ever-evolving cyberspace landscape. As we join forces with cyber stakeholders from around the world, we're not just envisioning the future – we're shaping it.''

The CyberPeace Summit also celebrated contributions of individuals in the field of cyberpeace through CyberPeace Honours and eRaksha Awards.

