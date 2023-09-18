Fidelity National Financial Announces Joe Grealish As President, National Agency Operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., today announced that Joe Grealish, President of Eastern Operations, will assume the position of President, National Agency Operations, effective January 1, 2024. These additional leadership responsibilities come because Steve Day, current President of National Agency Operations, has announced his retirement from the Company at the end of 2023.

"Joe has had many years of experience working in markets where direct residential, commercial, and our independent agency partners compete and thrive," said, Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity National Financial. "His vast amount of experience across a large geography of the US leading operations, regions, and divisions in both the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast will help lead our agency operations into an increasing technology focused future."

Grealish has served as the President of the Texas Land Title Association for 2013-2014 and has served on the Board of Governors for the American Land Title Association since October 2020.

Day has held state and area leadership positions in Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York, as well as regional and executive management positions covering many states in the Northeast and Midwest. In February of 2018, Day was named President of National Agency Operations.

Throughout Day's career, he has been an active member of various state Land Title Associations, served on the Board of Governors for the American Land Title Association, and served as the President of ALTA for 2017-2018.

"Steve has had a significant impact upon our company and the industry", said Nolan. "He will continue to work with us on strategic initiatives and we wish him well in this next chapter of his life."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

