FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMED TOP 20 COLLEGE IN THREE CATEGORIES BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College (FSC) announced today that it has been recognized by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking guide as the #11 Regional University in the South; the #13 Regional University in the South for Undergraduate Teaching; and the #18 Best Value Regional University in the South.

FSC is the only school in Polk County listed in the top 20 in these three categories and one of only three in Florida.

"Our College's continued presence among the most distinctive schools in the country is a testament to the expertise and dedication of FSC faculty and the relentless pursuit of knowledge exhibited by our extraordinary students," said Florida Southern College President Anne B. Kerr. "These rankings also serve as a validation of achieving our mission to prepare students to make a positive and consequential impact on society."

FSC's rank as a top school for undergraduate teaching, further demonstrated by the 98% placement rate for the Class of 2022, underscores the College's commitment to fostering personalized learning experiences. As one of the best value institutions and a top regional university in the South, FSC showcases its commitment to transformational education and its focus on student development.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are calculated using a wide range of data sources, enabling students and their families to identify schools that best meet their needs. The rankings highlight colleges that excel in the following areas: teaching; six academic disciplines: business, computer science, engineering, nursing, economics, and psychology; value; and social mobility.

Florida Southern was also recently recognized on the following Princeton Review lists: Professors Get High Marks (#16), Best College Theater (#15), Best Career Services (#18), and Most Beautiful Campus (#6).

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #11 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its "2024 Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's "2023-24 Best 389 Colleges" guide and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

