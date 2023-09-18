Framework Solutions renames as Canopy, reflecting its expanded offerings that help Life Science Companies navigate the drug development journey

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, a leading provider of clinical to commercial solutions to life science companies, is proud to announce a significant milestone in their corporate history. Effective September 18th, they will be changing their company name from Framework Solutions, LLC to Canopy Life Sciences, LLC (Canopy).

"While our name is changing, our commitment to delivering high-quality services and products remain unchanged."

Over the past several years the company has enhanced their core MLR (Medical, Legal, Regulatory review of Medical and Promotional Materials) capabilities and broadened its scope to include end-to-end offerings in Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Operations, Medical Affairs, Technology (Veeva and Infrastructure Support) and Global Recruiting. The Canopy name proudly reflects the broad breadth of services that seamlessly cover and integrate solutions for life science companies.

"The decision to rename Framework Solutions to Canopy has been carefully considered and aligns with our evolving strategic vision for the future," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Canopy. "While our name is changing, our core values, mission, and commitment to delivering high-quality services and products remain unchanged. As we enter this new phase, we are excited to continue providing innovative solutions, superior customer service, and unparalleled expertise to our clients and partners."

The rollout of the new name and logo across all communication channels, including the website, social media profiles, and marketing materials is effective immediately. Although the name has evolved to mirror the growth of the company, the team remains unchanged and will continue to deliver high-quality support that exceeds customer expectations.

About Canopy:

Canopy provides clinical to commercial solutions to over 225 biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company offers consulting and operational support services in the areas of Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Operations, MLR, Medical Affairs, Technology and Global Recruiting. More information can be found here: http://www.hellocanopy.com/.

