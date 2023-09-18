Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE Arca: BETZ) Changes Underlying Index

BETZ to track Morningstar® Sports Betting & iGaming Select IndexSM

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, 2023, Roundhill Financial Inc. (the "Adviser"), the investment adviser to the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (the "Fund") has announced it will modify the underlying index of the Fund from the Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming Index (the "Current Index") to the Morningstar® Sports Betting & iGaming Select IndexSM (the "New Index"). These changes are anticipated to go into effect following the market closing on September 29, 2023. The Fund will open for trading on October 2, 2023 tracking the new Index.

Similar to the Current Index, the New Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to companies involved in the sports betting and online gaming industry. The New Index was created and is maintained by Morningstar, Inc.

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

For more information on BETZ, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/betz/ .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BETZ ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/betz/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of the companies or individuals referenced herein.

Morningstar® Sports Betting & iGaming Select IndexSM

The Index was developed by Morningstar, Inc. (the "Index Provider") and is designed to provide pure exposure to sports and online betting themes. In order to achieve such exposure, the Index is comprised of common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs")) of domestic and foreign sports and online betting (a/k/a iGaming) companies.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index

This global Index is designed to track the performance of the sports betting and iGaming industries. The Index consists of a tiered weight portfolio of globally-listed companies who are actively involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. This classification includes (i) companies that operate in-person and/or online sports books (ii) companies that operate online/internet gambling platforms and (iii) companies that provide infrastructure or technology to such companies in (i) or (ii).

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Risks include those related to investments in the highly-competitive sports betting industry, including from illegal or unregulated companies. Expansion of sports betting (both regulated and unregulated), including the award of additional licenses or expansion or relocation of existing sports betting companies, and competition from other leisure and entertainment activities, could impact these companies' finances. Small and mid capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments are concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more develop countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

