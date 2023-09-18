Shake Shack Partners with Zero Acre Farms to Pilot Cleaner Frying Oil

Select Shake Shack locations take craveable, fried favorites to the next level with Zero Acre oil

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Acre Farms, a food company focused on delicious, healthy and environmentally friendly cooking oil, today announced a partnership with Shake Shack on a pilot program using Zero Acre oil for frying. Beginning today, two of the fast casual chain's locations in New York City will exclusively fry with Zero Acre oil instead of soybean oil.

The tests at the Hudson Yards and Battery Park City Shacks are among the first deployments of Zero Acre oil in the foodservice sector and are part of Shake Shack's ongoing commitment to Stand for Something Good across its operations and in the community. Menu items that will utilize Zero Acre oil include Shake Shack's fan-favorite Crinkle Cut Fries, 'Shroom Burger, Shack Stack, Veggie Shack, Chicken Shack, Chicken Bites and new limited-time Hot Menu items.

"Shake Shack has always been in a league of its own, with an iconic brand, deep culinary roots, and premium ingredients at a great value. We're excited to further elevate the taste of their fries, chicken, and other menu items with cleaner frying in Zero Acre oil. This partnership combines the deliciousness that Shake Shack is known for with the health and sustainability focus of Zero Acre, allowing diners to feel good with every bite," said Jeff Nobbs, co-founder and CEO of Zero Acre Farms.

"Like many food businesses, our menu items depend on the natural environment so we can continue serving guests the food they love," said Jeffrey Amoscato, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation at Shake Shack. "It's why we are continuously exploring new ways to reduce our environmental footprint, including partnerships with companies like Zero Acre who are creating sustainable food solutions. We remain committed to exploring initiatives that help us become a more sustainable business including the reduction of waste across operations, and collaborating with farmers, and suppliers on a regular basis."

Zero Acre oil is made from rain-fed sugarcane plants, the world's highest yielding crop, which results in a neutral and versatile cooking oil that performs well in high heat and allows the flavor of ingredients to shine. Home and restaurant chefs love cooking with Zero Acre oil's clean taste and high smoke point for delicious food that can feel lighter and less greasy. Zero Acre oil is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which is more stable for frying than the polyunsaturated fats found in most vegetable oils. This pilot is one of the many actions Shake Shack is taking as part of its annual release of their Stand For Something Good Summary .

As the second ingredient in most fried foods and the third most consumed food in the world, vegetable oils now account for 20% of American calories, and replacing them with healthier, more environmentally friendly options could have a significant positive impact on human and planetary health. Shake Shack's pilot with Zero Acre oil kicks off during Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event of its kind in the U.S., and Shake Shack is the first in the city to offer menu items made with Zero Acre oil.

About Zero Acre Farms



Zero Acre Farms, a food company focused on delicious, healthy, and environmentally friendly cooking oil, is on a mission to end the food industry's dependence on destructive vegetable oils. Zero Acre Farms was recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's "Most Innovative Companies'' of 2023 for its pioneering, Whole30 Approved®, all-purpose cooking oil, which has higher levels of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat than any other oil, a high smoke point, and a clean, neutral taste. The company is backed by an all-star group of investors, chefs, health thought leaders, and changemakers including Lowercarbon Capital, Fifty Years, S2G Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Virgin Group, Chipotle's Cultivate Next Fund, Robert Downey Jr.'s FootPrint Coalition Ventures and others. Visit ZeroAcre.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook and X (Twitter) .

About Shake Shack



Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 490 locations system-wide, including over 310 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and about 170 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Press Contacts

Zero Acre Farms

Shake Shack

