ASTROGLIDE Introduces New Lube Plus™ Line of Lubricants with Added Benefits

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofilm Inc., the makers of ASTROGLIDE, today announced ASTROGLIDE Lube Plus™, a new line of lube with the same long-lasting slip and performance as ASTROGLIDE's current lubricants, plus an additional targeted intimate health benefit. The first product launching as part of this new collection is Lube Plus™ Libido, which is designed to heighten sexual desire, sensitivity, and arousal for more pleasurable intimacy.

"In a time where consumers want more and more from the products they purchase, we found that there's an unmet need and desire for lube that goes beyond just lubrication," said Lisa O'Carroll, BioFilm President. "We're excited to offer a new line of products that will meet this need, and continue to expand our product portfolio with the goal of helping people reach peak pleasure and intimacy."

ASTROGLIDE Lube Plus™ Libido is a water-based arousal lube that cleans up easily and provides the same long-lasting slip and performance consumers expect from a doctor-recommended brand. Made from a unique blend of plant-based aphrodisiacs and adaptogens, including Watermelon Extract, Hemp, Ashwagandha, and Menthol, these naturally derived ingredients together can heighten sexual desire and enhance performance and sexual satisfaction while also promoting relaxation. Whether used for couple or solo play, this stimulating arousal lube increases sensations making for a powerful and sensual libido-boosting experience.

Other key product features include:

Heightens desire and pleasure while supporting a healthy libido

Enhances sensations and promotes arousal

Made with plant-derived ingredients

Vegan, long-lasting, and water-based for easy clean up

Latex and toy safe

"I love products with ingredients that support relaxation and enhance sensation with pleasure in mind," said Dr. Jess O'Reilly, ASTROGLIDE's Resident Sexologist. "The pursuit of pleasure — as opposed to one specific goal or outcome — almost always leads to more meaningful experiences whether you're on your own or with a partner. Lube Plus™ Libido does just that with natural extracts that can help you tune into pleasure, feel more present, and enjoy every sensation from head to toe."

The 2.5 oz. bottle is available now for purchase on Amazon.com. For more information about ASTROGLIDE Lube Plus™ Libido, visit ASTROGLIDE.com, and follow ASTROGLIDE on social for updates on the Lube Plus™ collection.

About ASTROGLIDE

ASTROGLIDE is the flagship product of BioFilm, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Combe, Incorporated. BioFilm, Inc. manufactures and distributes exceptional personal care products. From top-selling water-based lube to waterproof silicone, or even O Oil & Massage Lotion, ASTROGLIDE has a lube for every body. No matter the need, ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants are formulated to help take people's sex lives to the next level. To learn more about ASTROGLIDE, visit www.ASTROGLIDE.com.

