Back to the Roots is Launching the Garden Industry's 1st Ever Soil Packaging Made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

In 2024, Back to the Roots will begin phasing in Certified Circular, 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic into the packaging for its best-selling Organic Potting Mix, an Important Milestone in Sustainability for the Lawn & Garden Industry

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Back to the Roots , America's leading organic gardening brand, announced that in the 2024 garden season, packaging for its best-selling Organic Potting Mix will begin transitioning to bags made from certified circular, 100% Post-Consumer-Recycled plastic (PCR) — a first for the soil category.

Back to the Roots has been driving sustainability in the Lawn & Garden industry for over a decade with its 100% organic promise and original Grow Kits made from upcycled coffee ground waste. In recent years, Back to the Roots has been investing in R&D and leaning into recycled materials with its PCR-based Plant Food & Wildflower Seed Mix Packaging, Hydroponic Grow Kit, and Seed Starting Trays.

Bringing recycled content into the soil category, however, has been a tough challenge given the unique environmental demands on the packaging. For this launch, Back to the Roots is leveraging new recycling technologies recently pioneered by leading consumer brands such as Kind Bar, Mars, Mondelez, and Unilever to help drive the Lawn & Garden industry forward.

To develop the 100% PCR packaging, the company partnered with ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, and had the recycled material certified under the Global ISCC PLUS Certification (Institute of Sustainability & Carbon Certification). This widely recognized international sustainability certification uses a mass balance approach to verify the quality and authenticity of the recycled material along the supply chain from waste feedstock to the final product.

"ProAmpac, as an innovator of sustainability and a circular economy in material usage, is proud to leverage our ISCC-certified supply chain to offer advanced recycled PCR content (cPCR). Ensuring the technical and durability needs that outdoor environments require, cPCR performs at the same high level as virgin resin-based film," said Gary Koellhoffer, Product Manager at ProAmpac. "Back to the Roots is a brand partner who shares our sustainability goals, and their adoption of advanced PCR content in the Lawn & Garden industry is inspiring. This launch sets the trend, pushing more brands across the industry to embrace cPCR and work towards greater sustainability in packaging."

"When it comes to sustainability and minimizing our environmental footprint, we feel like you're never really 'there' - it's just a path you commit to in order to get a bit better each day and not settle for the status quo. This launch is a huge step for the soil industry towards getting better and helping reduce the 100s of millions of pounds of virgin plastic being used each year. Acknowledging the fact that only ~5% of all plastic ends up being recycled and soil packaging is traditionally landfilled, we challenged ourselves on how to try to make our bags out of recycled materials to start the road towards a circular plastic economy," says Co-Founder & Co-CEO Nikhil Arora.

"When we think about reducing the footprint of our soil packaging, we go back to the fundamentals we learned in elementary school - reduce, reuse, and recycle. This is just the start of our journey towards a more sustainable soil category. We ultimately envision a world where our community can bring back their own reusable totes into stores to fill up with soil year after year after year; but in the meantime, we want to reduce & recycle — each bag we sell should use less and less drilled oil/gas and virgin plastic", adds Co-Founder & Co-CEO Alejandro Velez.

Arora adds: "We believe that small actions can inspire waves of change when done with a purity of intent and purpose. We're excited to keep on pushing to get better every day and collaborating with our industry friends to turn this into a sea-change moment for the category."

About Back to the Roots:

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA to a thriving national brand and the fastest-growing organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic gardening kits, seeds, soils, plant food, and raised beds is currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Cost Plus, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Menards, Kohl's, Amazon, and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, President Obama's Champions of Change, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

About ProAmpac:

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors.

