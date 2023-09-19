InfinitePay Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for Brazilian Customers to Accept Contactless Payments

An easy, secure, and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone, no additional hardware needed

SAO PAULO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InfinitePay, a payment platform owned by the Brazilian fintech CloudWalk, has enabled its Brazilian customers to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone .

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the InfinitePay iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

InfinitePay was founded in 2019 with the goal of transforming the way merchants handle money by using technology to create better and more accessible products and services. The enablement of Tap to Pay on iPhone marks the next chapter of this evolution. From now on, anyone will be able to accept contactless payments with just their iPhone.

"With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can quickly start accepting contactless payments using only their iPhone, unlocking a great opportunity for people to create businesses of all sizes," said Luis Silva, founder and CEO of CloudWalk. "We are excited to enable this technology in Brazil for our InfinitePay users. Our goal is to democratize access to the world's most innovative payment services and provide merchants the ability to accept payments quickly, and the integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone is a significant step in that direction."

A survey conducted in July by the Datafolha Institute on behalf of Abecs, an association representing the electronic payment methods sector, reveals that 54% of Brazilian consumers usually make payments using contactless methods such as their card, mobile phone, watch, or other device, and the adoption is growing rapidly.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables InfinitePay customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance through the InfinitePay iOS app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS. Merchants can simply download the InfinitePay app from the Apple App Store and sign up to start accepting contactless payments within minutes.

For more information on InfinitePay, please visit https://www.infinitepay.io/tap-to-pay

ABOUT CLOUDWALK

CloudWalk is a global financial services platform with a primary mission to revolutionize the way individuals and small to medium-sized businesses handle money. As the owner of the InfinitePay brand, the company has been operating since 2019 with blockchain-based products, including digital banking, loans, cashback cards, online sales, digital wallets, and payment terminals. It has more than 1 million customers across over 5,400 Brazilian municipalities. Since its founding, the company has raised $350 million, placing its estimated market value at $2.15 billion.

