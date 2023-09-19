ZIPS Car Wash is Recognized by Newsweek for "Best in Customer Service"

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) was recognized as one of the "Best in Customer Service" in car washing in the 2024 America's Best Customer Service rankings recently announced by Newsweek. ZIPS ranked third in the parent category "Services: Personal Services, Home Care and Maintenance."

Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash) (PRNewswire)

Newsweek and the global market research and consumer data firm, Statista, recently released their sixth edition of America's Best Customer Service 2024. This award recognizes 724 brands in 166 categories that go above and beyond when it comes to customer service and what that looks like in today's world. ZIPS Car Wash has made the list for the first time this year, after new levels of consumer communication have been implemented by the growing brand.

"We're very pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the best in our industry for customer service and we've worked very hard to get here," said Ryan Pashelinsky, Director of Customer Care, ZIPS Car Wash. "Growing pains come along with any expanding business and we've taken some of our greatest challenges and turned them into victories with new systems in place to help us succeed and most importantly, to be readily available to assist our loyal customers," he added.

Over the last 3 years, ZIPS has implemented a customer service ticketing system to address every need in a timely manner, activated an online chat to address customer inquiries instantly and improved their membership experience by giving members autonomy to manage their unlimited car wash subscription service online.

"It's been a true team effort to get to where we are today and be recognized with this honor," Pashelinsky added. "From our customer care center to our social media team and our local site teams – everyone has helped improve our communications and assist customers on a daily basis and I'm grateful for their commitment to excellence," he added.

ZIPS Car Wash started with just two car wash locations in rural Arkansas in 2004 and has grown to over 280 locations across 25 states, with much of that growth happening in the last 5 years. Learn more about the growing express car wash brand at zipscarwash.com.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash