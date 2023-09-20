Amid Rapid Technological Advancements, Info-Tech Research Group Identifies Five Pillars of Vendor Management to Help IT Leaders Build Exponential Value Relationships

In the resource, the global IT research and advisory firm explains that outcome-based relationships build upon traditional vendor management practices and create the potential for organizations to embrace emerging technology in new ways.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As technological advancements and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tools increasingly offer exciting growth opportunities for the business and IT, the need for new capabilities to grow impactful, meaningful, and outcome-based relationships with external vendors has been thrust into sharp relief. Leveraging AI technologies and quantum computing means exponential IT requires a shift in emphasis toward more mature relationship and risk management strategies, compared to traditional vendor management. In response, Info-Tech Research Group has published its new industry resource, Manage Exponential Value Relationships.

Exponential IT represents a necessary change in IT leadership's focus to lead through the next paradigm shift. The resource explains that exponential value relationships bring new challenges, including increased vendor access to intellectual property, customer data, and proprietary methods. As such, pursuing outcome-based relationships should not be undertaken lightly, as they can significantly impact the risk profile of the organization.

"Building outcome-based relationships involves working very closely with vendors who, in many cases, will have just as much to lose as the organizations implementing these new technologies," says Kim Osborne Rodriguez, research director of CIO Advisory at Info-Tech Research Group. "Successfully building and maintaining these exponential value relationships requires a greater degree of trust between parties than a standard vendor relationship. It also drastically increases the risks to both organizations. As each loses some control over data and outcomes, they must trust that the other organization will follow through on commitments and obligations."

In the recently published blueprint, Info-Tech features five pillars of vendor management to help IT assess its capabilities across the identified areas and successfully manage exponential, outcome-based value relationships. The pillars are outlined below:

Financial management. A faster pace of change, as is expected in exponential IT, can make financial management more complex.



Relationship management. Managing relationships effectively is more critical to the ongoing success of outcome-based relationships than traditional vendor relationships.



Performance management. Managing outcomes can become more challenging in exponential relationships when compared to traditional relationships.



Risk management. IT must successfully manage complex third-party risks when working with vendors.



Contract management. Contracts are used to protect both parties but are a last resort when enforcing terms.

"Ultimately, outcome-based relationships build upon traditional vendor management practices and create the potential for organizations to embrace emerging technology in new ways," explains Osborne Rodriguez.

The firm advises that fostering strategic relationships can also be instrumental in times of crisis. Being the customer of choice for key vendors can push organizations up the line from the vendor's side, offering increased stability in uncertain times. However, the firm advises it is important to remember that vendor and organizational objectives may differ. Ultimately, organizations should not rely on vendor preferences for longevity and long-term success.

Info-Tech's new research can be used by IT leaders to address the challenges of building and managing exponential value relationships, including assessing foundational vendor management and transformative capabilities, identifying growth opportunities within those capabilities, and managing outcomes, financials, and risks in complex vendor relationships. To access the full resource, download Manage Exponential Value Relationships.

