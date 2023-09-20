Apache Industrial appoints Stewart Records as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial and commercial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, and technical maintenance services has announced the appointment of Stewart Records to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

Appointment of experienced leader Stewart Records highlights the company’s focus on strategic growth and innovation. (PRNewswire)

Stewart Records is an accomplished industry leader with a proven track record of driving safety, performance, and strategic growth. With over 19 years of experience, he has consistently delivered results through process optimization, team leadership, and innovative solutions.

Records has served in various operational leadership roles within the organization for over five years. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President for their Western U.S. Region overseeing one of the company's most successful large capital projects.

In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Records will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Apache's day-to-day US operations, with a strong focus on operational efficiency, process improvement, quality, workforce development, and innovation. He will report directly to Stephen Hillier, Apache's Chief Executive Officer, and will play a key role in the company's strategic planning and execution.

"Stewart's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Apache," said Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache IS Holdings. "As we accelerate our growth, his industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and hands-on approach to operations make him the ideal leader to continue Apache's evolution. His leadership will be essential to ensure efficient day-to-day operations, deliver world-class customer partnerships, and continue to develop the organizational infrastructure that will enable us to deliver on our vision of strategic growth, innovation, and operational excellence."

"I am honored to serve as Chief Operating Officer at such an exciting time in its company history. I look forward to working and serving all of our Apache leaders and team members to deliver best-in-class services to our clients, encouraging innovation, and contributing to the continued success and growth of Apache." Records said. "The heartbeat of Apache's operation is the unwavering dedication and exceptional performance of our employees, who transform challenges into opportunities to be better, safer, and more skilled every single day. It's in every action we take, and every decision we make. It's our commitment to creating lasting value for our customers and leading the industry in everything we do."

Apache Industrial is a leading provider of industrial craft services and is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers, and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit www.apacheip.com.

