DevOcean Named as a Cool Vendor by Gartner®

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that DevOcean, the cloud remediation company, has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors™ for the Modern Security Operations Center report. According to Gartner, "Cool Vendors focuses on lesser-known emerging vendors or service providers that offer unique solutions."

In the report, Gartner recommends that security and risk managers "embrace security solutions and services that take unconventional approaches to current challenges," and includes DevOcean as one of five cool vendors that "focus on innovative ways to support a SOC through the use of automation and innovative approaches."

"We think our recognition as a Gartner® Cool Vendor is a real credit to the hard work the entire DevOcean team has put into redefining remediation for the new cloud-first, digital innovation era." said Doron Naim, co-founder and CEO of DevOcean. "Before DevOcean, security teams struggled to close the found-to-fixed gap; committing more manpower to perform tedious, manual analysis tasks but never really making a dent in their growing backlogs. Our mission is to change all that so companies spend significantly less time, budget and resources turning findings into fixes."

DevOcean helps organizations around the globe to reduce their backlogs, fix issues faster and shrink the attack surface.

Like having a dedicated remediation analyst on every security and engineering team, DevOcean automatically suggests the lowest cost remediation paths across cloud and code, grouping findings into same-fix clusters that address multiple issues at once - narrowing down the number of issues requiring attention and the time it takes to remediate them.

We appreciate the inclusion of DevOcean in this year's Cool Vendors for the Modern SOC report, and we see it as a confirmation of the significance of our mission to empower and "incentivize customers to do better and improve their cybersecurity operations."

Previously, DevOcean was also recognized as an Example Vendor for Application and Software Supply Chain Security Tools Adjacent to CNAPP in the Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, published on March 14 2023.

Gartner, Cool Vendors for the Modern Security Operations Center, By Angel Berrios, Jeremy D'Hoinne,Pete Shoard, Evgeny-Mirolyubov, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, Published 30 August 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DevOcean

DevOcean helps organizations cut the time, backlog, and tools needed to fix issues and shrink the attack surface. It eliminates alert fatigue by consolidating, prioritizing, and adding context to alerts so issues can be fixed at the root cause with the right owners. DevOcean was founded by Doron Naim and Gil Makmel, veterans of the IDF's elite 8200 intelligence unit; and is backed by Glilot Capital Partners, as well as security executives from companies such as Google, Amazon, Zendesk, CyberArk and Check Point.

