Virtualness Secures Additional Funding from Global Investor Base, and Leverages Generative AI and Blockchain to Launch Gratitude OnChain

On the heels of a funding round led by global investors, Shorooq Partners and Ankurit Capital, Virtualness launches the Gratitude OnChain campaign to spread gratitude through dedicated programming from top creators, media and technology executives, and the global community

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualness, a mobile-first platform powered by generative AI and blockchain, announced today the launch of Gratitude OnChain. This program invites the community to express their gratitude on blockchain in a permanent, immutable way that lasts the test of time. As part of this program, top creators are coming together to create, gift, and sell their own digital goods using Virtualness' easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. The activation begins on World Gratitude Day, September 21, 2023, and will be live for 21 days through October 12. Virtualness' global push is amplified by recent funding by global technology investors, Shorooq Partners and Ankurit Capital, which pushes their total funding to eight figures.

Top creators participating in the program include award-winning artist Leah Ibrahim Sams, several-time NYT bestselling author Firoozeh Dumas, globally renowned performance and sports psychologist Shayamal Vallabhjee, Emmy Nominated Host and Co-founder, Peace Inside Live, Shira Lazar, musician and TikToker Nathan Piland, author and technology journalist Taylor Lorenz, entrepreneur and model Daya Burton, vlogger and entrepreneur Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily.) In an era where digital engagement knows no bounds, the creators have found unique ways to express gratitude through the creation of their own digital goods that unlocks experiences such as innovative audio story release, physical and digital goods, one-on-one online sessions, and exclusive content. Their individual goods launch over the 21-day gratitude festival, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase these digital goods through the Virtualness platform. Participants will also be able to generate their own gratitude image by using Virtualness' seamless design studio, get a chance to win special gifts from the creators, and a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to magical Bhutan at the award-winning Postcard Hotel.

Participating organizations include HUG, a social marketplace founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon – with an open call for participation to HUG artists; Liftery, a social impact initiative focused on working mothers – with global executives offering coaching hours benefitting Liftery; and 100 Girls In Blockch(AI)n, an organization that empowers high school girls to engage with web3 and AI.

Virtualness' platform embodies a remarkable stride towards making generative AI and blockchain accessible to a wide demographic of users. Creators, brands, and sports and media organizations have the opportunity to share across their social media channels effortlessly, interact directly with their fans and communities, enable unique experiences, and unlock new channels for monetization. Easy login via email or social handles, payments by in-app purchases and local fiat currency, choice of wallets, and a simplified journey to claim rewards and experiences are key capabilities that make the user experience on Virtualness seamless.

"We are thrilled to launch Gratitude OnChain with such a powerful cohort of influencers and tastemakers within the digital realm," said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Co-founders of Virtualness. "This program reflects an eagerly anticipated, longtime effort from our stellar team, who possess a pioneering vision for the future of the creator economy and digital goods frontier. Utilizing technology to perpetuate gratitude and goodness with ease allows us to democratize the digital world."

Virtualness recently secured additional funding from a global investor base, including Shrooq Partners and Ankurit Capital, increasing their total funding to eight figures & diversifying their investor base to the Middle East and Asia. Virtualness raised $8M in seed funding in late 2022, with a round led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Polygon Ventures, F7 Ventures, Micron Ventures, Better Capital, FalconX, Impact Venture Capital, Neythri Futures Fund, Oceans Ventures, Perot Jain, VC3 DAO, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nuseir Yassin, Nikki Farb, and Stacy Brown-Philpot.

"Virtualness is rewriting the playbook for the future of fan engagement and monetization," said Tamer Azer, Partner, Shorooq Partners. "We're excited to see our investment accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and reshape the creator-fan dynamic not only in the Middle East but globally."

"I am so honored to be part of Gratitude OnChain," said Shira Lazar. "The concept of showing 'gratitude' is so simple, yet so important. I'm excited to have a new way to show my community gratitude through this program, especially on a platform that has already made such a positive impact on the digital space. By allowing us to use our creations to truly make an impact and extending the opportunity for our fans to also create images, Virtualness is taking such a significant step towards advancing equitable opportunities in the digital goods landscape. I cannot wait to see how it all comes to fruition."

"The Gratitude OnChain program represents what Virtualness is all about," Kelly Graziadei, Co-Founder & GP, f7 Ventures. "It blends best-in-class technology with creativity to send an important message and create a legacy of goodness and kindness, and we're pleased to be part of their mission."

About Virtualness

Virtualness is a mobile-first platform, powered by generative AI and blockchain, for users to create, mint, gift, share, and sell digital goods all in one place. Founded in 2022 by industry leaders Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Virtualness is building the playbook for easy design, efficient sharing, and seamless digital commerce. Authenticated creators, brands, and sports and media organizations can use Virtualness to design, mint, and showcase branded digital goods; easily share across their social media channels; directly interact with their community; enable unique experiences and unlock new channels for monetization. Education, personalization, discovery, integration with Web2 and Web3 platforms, and a mobile-first experience are all core to the platform. Funding led by Blockchange Ventures with participation from Polygon Ventures, f7 Ventures, Micron Ventures, Better Ventures, FalconX, Impact Venture Capital, Neythri Futures Fund, Oceans Ventures, Perot Jain, VC3 DAO, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), Marina Mogilko, Nikki Farb, Shayamal Vallabhjee, Stacy Brown-Philpot, and other thought-leaders.

