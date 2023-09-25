The Human Kind Institute partners with Fashion 4 Development to Convene Heads of UN Delegations, First Ladies, Ambassadors, and VIPs for United Nations General Assembly Week

In the Presence of World Leaders, First Ladies, and Diplomats, the 3rd Sustainable Goals Banquet and 11th Annual First Ladies Luncheon Honoured Agents of Change and Further HKI's and F4D's Commitment to the UN Sustainable Goals.

LONDON , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Kind Institute and Fashion 4 Development (F4D) hosted two marquee events during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the 11th Annual First Ladies Luncheon and the 3rd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet.

HKI and F4D hosted UN ambassadors, heads of delegations, diplomats, fashion and entertainment VIPs, and prominent climate change activists from around the world to support both the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the efforts of both organisations to promote positive strategies for sustainable economic growth. During the two high level events, medals of honor were presented to Agents of Change who are addressing food security, extreme poverty, education, and those taking action for a healthier planet, preservation of culture, and the empowerment of women and children.

The Human Kind Institute (HKI) founded by Lola Tillyaeva exists to liberate creative minds and fuel imagination. Before technology, before material outcomes, it is our shared consciousness and mutual benevolence that will guide us towards a positive future. By bridging the gap between art and technology, spirituality, and science, we will encourage evolutions in education and sustainable lifestyle practices. Through a key focus on wellbeing, we will encourage, and nurture healthy mindsets fit for the challenge ahead.

"By embracing our history and cultural heritage we can better explore who we are and where we want to be as a humankind. By preserving the heritage we are giving a chance for self-inquiry to the future generations." - Lola Tillyaeva, Founder HKI

Founded by President Evie Evangelou, F4D was established to support the United Nations Millennium Development Goals in cooperation with the office of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon and in support of "Every Woman, Every Child." Evangelou introduced F4D's global awareness campaign at the inaugural First Ladies Luncheon initiative in 2011. She has served as interim Deputy Secretary General for the World Federation of the United Nations and used her expertise in cultural diplomacy and international relations to launch F4D.

"I believe that the healing power of the arts, creativity and the preservation of culture can enlighten us all." – Evie Evangelou

HKI and F4D Event Schedule:

The 3rd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet took place on Monday, September 18th, 2023, at 583 Park Avenue, NYC. The theme of the evening was Healthier People, Healthier Planet. Opening remarks were led by Mayor Eric Adams and F4D Founder and HKI Director Evie Evangelou and Princess Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein served as the co-hosts and emcees for the evening. Lola Tillyaeva, the founder of the Human Kind Institute (HKI), announced the Human Kind Awards. A tribute to the late Franca Sozzani, Editor in Chief of Italian Vogue, and The Franca Fund for Preventive Genomics was also spotlighted with speakers including film director/photographer Francesco Carrozzini, Dr. Robert Green, and model Bianca Balti. The night also highlighted Rhythms of Brazil through a live dance performance. The evening's Agents of Change being honored included:

Honorable Mayor Eric Adams , Mayor of New York City , Human Kind Institute Impact through Food Award

H.E. Mr. Lazarus Chakwera , President of Malawi , Gender Champion Human Kind Award.

Under Secretary- General and Executive Director and Executive Directo of UN Women Dr. Sima Sami Bahous will present

Jasmina Bojic – the Founder of UNAFF (United Nations Association Film Festival), Impact Through Film Human Kind Award.

Dr. Ramon Tallaj , Founder and Chairman of SOMOS Community Care, Public Health and Community Service Human Kind Award.

Ingmar Rentzhog , CEO & Founder, and President Sweta Chakraborty , WDHT, Impact Through Media Human Kind Award.

Governor Mauro Mendes of Mato Grosso Brazil and Marcelo Carvalho de Andrade , Human Kind Award for Environmental Impact

F4D's 11th Annual First Ladies Luncheon took place on September 19th, 2023, the opening day of the UN General Assembly. The luncheon was co-hosted by F4D Founder Evie Evangelou and Princess Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, who was announced as F4D's Goodwill Ambassador for Music. The afternoon featured signature "green carpet with a cocktail reception, awards ceremony and fashion show showcasing "Inspirations of the Ottoman Empire" by designer Mirela Nurce of Tonni86 Couture.

The luncheon honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II in partnership with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The Queen's Tribute spotlighted special guests and exhibitions by Freddie Toye of Toye, Kenning and Spencer, Kate McGuire British refashion designer who has dressed Sara Jessica Parker for recent Sex in the City, couture fashion designer Stewart Parvin and milliner Rachel Trevor Morgan and the tables were graced with couture hats by Suzanne Couture Millinery. Recipient of this year's 2023 Franca Sozzani Award, Thebe Magugu, also exhibited his latest designs. Internationally renowned Chef Anton Mosimann, OBE, of Mosimann's members' club in London, is known for his exceptional Cuisine Naturelle. Having cooked for four generations at the Royal House, naturally shared his signature dessert, Bread, and Butter pudding, one of the Queen's favorites, and a special menu was served to guests.

Speakers throughout the afternoon included Naila Chowdhury, the Director of Social Impact and Innovation at UC San Diego, who was just announced as F4D's Goodwill Ambassador and Queen's Commonwealth Trust representative and young entrepreneur Alina Karimamussama. Evangelou and Stephanie Dillon who presented the launch of "Global Runway", a book they are co-authoring of storytelling, art and photography that showcases fashion designers from 193 countries, whom are part of the UN helping to promote international cooperation and understanding. In addition, "Global Runway" premiered a fashion runway show at the United Nations in 2024. Emanne Beasha, finalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent performed one of her signature songs.

The event gathered first ladies and royals from around the globe, as well as diplomats, philanthropists, fashion VIPs, and other key influencers to celebrate the unprecedented cooperation between diplomacy and fashion. Honorees for the afternoon included:

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff – 2023 Philanthropy Award

Designer Thebe Magugu – 2023 Franca Sozzani Award

CEO of Hugo Boss, Daniel Grieder – 2023 F4D Award

President of S&P Global Market Intelligence Martina Cheung – 2023 Women's Empowerment Award

F4D and HKI Awards created exclusively by Toye, Kenning & Spencer, founded in 1685 and with a Royal Warrant of Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Toye, Kenning & Spencer is the leading and most diversified craft skills employer in the United Kingdom. To learn more about HKI, please visit: https://www.humankind-institute.com/mission

About Human Kind Institute

Founded by Lola Tillayeva (Till), the Human Kind Institute's core philosophy is focused on human inventiveness, creativity and imagination. Through educational programs in arts and sciences, including films and creative spaces as well as advanced technologies, the Human Kind Institute will support this holistic vision. The initiative plans to consolidate its vision by using its efforts and experiences to make a shift in education and the various industries pertaining to sustainable lifestyle and our planet.

