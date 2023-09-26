Partnership with Asendia USA Brings 100% Carbon Neutral International Shipping to Shipium's e-Commerce Customers

The partnership makes Asendia USA's e-PAQ service offering immediately available to Shipium customers.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, part of one of the world's leading e-commerce logistics providers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Shipium, the enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce retailers, brands, and 3PLs.

Asendia USA — the USA arm of Asendia, a division of La Poste and Swiss Post — is at the forefront of providing parcel solutions for e-commerce shippers that sell and deliver internationally. The company's core e-commerce offering, e-PAQ, has led the industry in carbon neutral shipping (through an offsetting program) since 2022. Modern operators turn to Asendia USA's e-PAQ when sustainable, dependable, and low-cost global shipping becomes a core part of their business operations.

Shipium is a leading enterprise shipping platform for the e-commerce industry, servicing shippers that process between 100,000 and 200 million annual deliveries. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. Now in partnership with Asendia USA, customers can prioritize sustainable global shipping as well.

Companies that leverage Asendia USA and Shipium together see an immediate impact to sustainable global shipping by leaning on Asendia's carbon neutral operations. Customers utilize Shipium's enterprise shipping management system to ensure e-PAQ is the right selection for the right shipment at the right time when low-cost sustainable shipping is the priority.

"We're excited to add Shipium to our portfolio of e-commerce partners," said John Walsh, Vice President, Sales for Asendia USA. "By working closely with Shipium, we can help even more online retailers looking meet consumer demand by making their international shipping process environmentally friendly."

"As sustainability becomes a priority throughout ecommerce, it is important international sellers have options like Asendia to deploy a carbon neutral cross-border delivery strategy," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are delighted to include Asendia USA's e-PAQ offering in Shipium's pre-integrated carrier network to help lead the way in this effort."

