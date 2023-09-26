WellNow Urgent Care Appoints Healthcare Executive Sam Meites as President

Meites brings 20 years of large organization leadership to the company

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care, part of TAG -The Aspen Group, supporting one of the country's fastest-growing group of urgent care providers, announced that Sam Meites, a seasoned healthcare executive, has joined the company as President.

Meites joins WellNow following a period of rapid growth for the company, including the 2022 acquisitions of Physicians Immediate Care and Primary Urgent Care, the 2020 acquisition of Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health, and the 2018 acquisition of MASH Urgent Care. As President, Meites will drive financial and operational impact, as well as overall business strategy for WellNow to support its continued growth.

"It's an exciting time to join WellNow Urgent Care," said Sam Meites, President at WellNow Urgent Care. "The company has experienced transformative growth in a relatively short period of time, and there's still so much untapped opportunity for urgent care within the broader healthcare system. I look forward to working with our senior leadership team to drive continued value and experience for our patients and providers."

Meites is a proven leader with 20 years of experience leading large organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer and Group President at National Veterinary Associates, a leading global pet care organization with approximately 1,400 practices, hospitals and other veterinary services. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Optum, DaVita Medical Group, and Bain & Company. Meites began his career as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, with front line leadership roles domestically and abroad.

WellNow's founder and former President, John Radford, M.D., will take on a new leadership role within the company as Chief Innovation and Clinical Officer. His responsibilities will include oversight of clinical standards, provider operations and service lines. He will work closely with Meites and play a critical role in his transition to President.

"Sam is well-aligned with WellNow's culture and values and understands the challenges and many opportunities that we have in the organization," said Radford. "He is an energetic and thoughtful leader whom I am confident will bring WellNow to its next levels of success."

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the independent healthcare practices WellNow supports operate more than 200 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. The independent healthcare practices TAG supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its six consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, the practices serve more than 35,000 patients each day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

