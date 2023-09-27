BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newzip, a leading provider of innovative real estate solutions, announced it is partnering with State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland (SECU "see-Q" ), Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union with 250,000 members based out of Linthicum, Maryland. This strategic collaboration will leverage Newzip's agent matching and cash reward platform to enhance SECU's mortgage offering.

Newzip Deepens Credit Union Ties with SECU Partnership

As a benefit of the partnership, Newzip will offer a cash reward incentive to SECU members who opt-in to utilize the lender's preferred agent network. Members can save 0.5% on the buy side and 1% on the sell side as part of the program. Going above and beyond traditional agent matching services, Newzip provides SECU's members with a comprehensive customer concierge experience throughout the entire journey.

The Newzip concierge platform is designed to streamline the home buying process and provide personalized support at every step. Members of SECU will have access to a dedicated home advisor, moving concierge services, and transaction support, ensuring that their home buying journey is smooth, efficient, and stress-free. With Newzip's innovative technology and exceptional service, SECU aims to deliver unparalleled value to its members.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with a respected institution like SECU, known for delivering outstanding member service for over 72 years," expressed Adi Pavlovic, CEO at Newzip. "Integrating our platform into SECU's mortgage experience will enhance the process, making it smoother and more cost-effective for members navigating these demanding market conditions."

Newzip's state-of-the-art platform utilizes advanced algorithms and data analytics to match home buyers with the most suitable real estate agents from SECU's network of trusted professionals. This unique approach ensures that members receive top-notch service tailored to their needs, leading to a seamless and satisfying home buying experience.

"We're genuinely excited about this partnership," noted Bill Atkinson, Senior Manager, Mortgage Originations at SECU. "Newzip's concierge platform lines up perfectly with our commitment to providing excellent service and value to our members. Their expertise and dedicated support give us the confidence that our members will enjoy an improved home buying and selling journeys, with tailored support at every single step."

The partnership between Newzip and SECU exemplifies the shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Together, they are set to redefine the mortgage experience, empowering home buyers with a seamless, efficient, and rewarding journey.

For more information about Newzip and its concierge platform, visit www.newzip.com. To learn more about SECU and its services, please visit www.secumd.org.

About Newzip:

Newzip is a real estate platform that empowers mortgage lenders to deliver an end-to-end customer experience. Leveraging a combination of technology and human empathy, Newzip's vision is to create the standard for a modern real estate experience that helps people make informed decisions throughout their entire journey.

About SECU (State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland): SECU ("see-Q"), Maryland's largest state chartered credit union, serves over 250,000 members via 24 branches across the state. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, SECU puts its members first.

Membership is open to all of Maryland, with over 1,900 ways to join, you may be eligible through a family member, work, the college you attended, state employment, an organization you are affiliated with or simply through a one-time donation to SECU MD Foundation. Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU offers convenient access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network, as well as access to expert financial planners. With more than $5 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.secumd.org or follow SECU on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

