Retained Employees Critically Need HR and Management Support Post-Layoff, Advises McLean & Company

The global HR research and advisory firm suggests that HR and management each have unique responsibilities in ensuring a trusting, resilient, and engaged workforce post-layoff.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations across all industries continue to navigate an uncertain economic climate, they are also reconsidering every dollar spent to meet financial viability needs. Though redeploying and upskilling employees should be the primary focus ahead of resorting to layoffs, when the economy is negatively influenced by factors beyond any organization's control, layoffs become a very real possibility or even a likelihood. While layoffs are a challenging and life-changing experience for those who part ways with an organization, often forgotten in the aftermath are the employees who remain. To address the need for support for remaining employees, McLean & Company has released its new resource, HR Guide for Supporting Retained Employees After a Layoff.

"Managers often have the inaccurate perception that relief or gratitude is the primary emotion experienced by retained employees," explains Kelly Berte, director of HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "In reality, all employees experience a unique set of emotions during this transitional time, requiring acknowledgement and support from both HR and managers."

In the new guide, McLean & Company explains that when HR and managers work together, retained employees receive accurate information, emotional support, and a clear understanding of what to expect following a layoff.

The firm has identified several key responsibilities for HR and managers in the post-layoff environment, as outlined below:

HR responsibilities:

Train and support managers to care for retained employees.

Keep retained employees well informed with open and honest communications.

Adapt HR programs to better support retained employees in the post-layoff environment, where necessary.

Provide retained employees with professional development opportunities to close skills gaps.

Manager responsibilities

Practice active listening in conversations with retained employees.

Redistribute workload and mitigate the risk of burnout.

Develop retained employees to close skills gaps.

Connect retained employees' work to organizational purpose.

Answer questions where possible.

McLean & Company reminds organizational leaders that HR and managers are also retained employees and must not be overlooked in the process. While they are working to support the organization's retained employees, HR and managers are also navigating their own emotions and are at risk of burnout and increased stress. As a result, they must prioritize taking care of their own needs in order to provide meaningful support to other retained employees.

To review the full guide, which includes guidance on how to communicate with retained employees following the layoff in accordance with the required transparency level of the organization, download HR Guide for Supporting Retained Employees After a Layoff.

