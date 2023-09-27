ShipBob Partners With TikTok to Power "Fulfilled by TikTok" Logistics Solution in the US

ShipBob Partners With TikTok to Power "Fulfilled by TikTok" Logistics Solution in the US

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform has partnered with TikTok to power 'Fulfilled by TikTok,' a logistics program that makes it easier for brands and merchants using TikTok Shop in the US to sell on the platform. Brands, merchants, and creators selling on TikTok Shop can leverage ShipBob's AI-driven fulfillment engine, network of fulfillment centers, and expertise to unlock nationwide inventory storage, best-in-class order fulfillment, and quick shipping.

When customers place an order with a participating seller on TikTok Shop, the order is picked, packed, and shipped by ShipBob.

"ShipBob is proud to be the one of the US fulfillment partners for 'Fulfilled by TikTok' for the innumerable merchants, brands, and creators that use TikTok Shop to promote and grow their business," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "TikTok is the most exciting new platform for businesses to sell through in many years. Our teams have worked closely to create a solution that is easy for brands to implement and use, while also creating a delightful post-purchase experience for consumers. We're excited to power fulfillment on TikTok Shop that will help online sellers scale and reach even more customers."

Since the solution was made available for testing earlier this year, ShipBob has already fulfilled hundreds of thousands of orders through its integration with TikTok Shop.

By tapping into "Fulfilled by TikTok" through ShipBob, sellers can achieve:

Free Shipping & Express Shipping Badging: With ShipBob facilitating fast and affordable delivery, sellers can highlight multiple badging options, including free shipping, express shipping, and flash sales to customers for increased conversions.

Nationwide Inventory Distribution: With ShipBob's fulfillment centers in every region throughout the United States , sellers are able to store inventory closer to customers to minimize shipping costs and times.

Fast Onboarding: Once a seller is live on TikTok Shop, they can start selling with "Fulfilled by TikTok" within a day of getting their inventory to ShipBob .

Competitive Pricing: Sellers are able to unlock access to highly competitive shipping, fulfillment, and storage rates.

Endless Scale: Merchants can handle increased volume without issues, including sudden peaks in demand caused by flash sales, viral videos, and Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions through endless capacity and speed of fulfillment.

"Selling on TikTok Shop with 'Fulfilled by TikTok' has been a game changer for my business! They can keep up with our virality on TikTok and surge in orders, and make sure our customers get their sugar free chamoy in a timely manner," said Annie Leal, the CEO and founder of I Love Chamoy. "And I love using ShipBob for the rest of my business. Their customer service and onboarding handholding is unmatched."

Sellers that are interested in partnering with ShipBob and TikTok can find more information at ShipBob.com/FBT.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels such as TikTok, Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised over $300 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 50 fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

View original content:

SOURCE ShipBob