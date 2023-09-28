HAVAS CREATIVE BRINGS IN INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO CHALLENGE THE STATUS QUO IN SEASON TWO OF "ADVERTISING WILL SAVE US" PODCAST

The new season aims to continue the conversation by harnessing the power of advertising to help people and the planet.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In an effort to showcase the many ways advertising can and should be harnessed for good, Havas Creative released today the second season of "Advertising Will Save Us," – a podcast hosted by Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer of Havas New York, and Myra Nussbaum, President and Chief Creative Officer of Havas Chicago. The new season digs into the issues and shows how the power of advertising, creativity, and ideas can make an impactful difference in the world.

Building on the resounding success of its first season—which garnered an array of listeners in and outside of the industry—season two promises to uncover insights regarding the most pressing topics that face the advertising industry today. Welcoming guests and thought leaders to discuss their stances on purposeful work through thought-provoking discussions, the launch of a new season will inspire and inform listeners on a variety of topics.

"I walked away from last season inspired by our guests, their ability to embrace uncomfortable issues, and their willingness to speak candidly about what change is necessary in our industry," said Nussbaum. "Dan and I knew it would take more than one season to uncover the meaningful work that exists in the world, and in our new season, it is evident that there is still space to evolve."

Myra and Dan are expanding their lens on innovative approaches by introducing a new segment that features a rising startup dedicated to promoting products and services that provide more sustainable and ethical options. Like advertising, these brands can save us culturally, socially, environmentally, and creatively.

"We're excited for listeners to join these honest conversations about how major brands are influencing society, whether positively or negatively," said Lucey. "Season two has opened our eyes to even more ways advertising, through its ability to reach millions of people, can have a positive impact–however ironic that sounds."

The first episode of season two features Tim Nudd, creativity editor at Ad Age. Discussing the importance of purpose-driven work as it relates to consumers, Tim highlights the importance of authenticity as brands continue to take a stance on social issues and how AI continues to influence industries worldwide.

"Advertising Will Save Us" is releasing six new conversations covering a wide range of topics. The first few episodes this season include:

"Advertising Will Save Us from Us," – featuring Tim Nudd , Creativity Editor at Ad Age

"Advertising Will Save Us from Biased Media," – featuring Michael Smith , Chief Marketing Officer of NPR

"Advertising Will Save Us from Digital Discontent," – featuring Nishma Robb , Senior Director of Brand and Reputation Marketing at Google UK

"Advertising Will Save Us from a Future Without Food," – featuring Marc Oshima , Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of AeroFarms

"Advertising Will Save Us from Boring Day Jobs," – featuring Santi Pochat , VP of Brand Marketing at LinkedIn

"Advertising Will Save Us from Boys Club Boardrooms," – featuring Lindsay Kaplan , Co-Founder of CHIEF

"Advertising Will Save Us" is available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Learn more by visiting our website, www.advertisingwillsaveus.com.

