Unilumin Group Offered LED Displays and Integrated Metasight Solutions for the 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou Wensan Street naked-eye 3D (PRNewswire)

In this renowned international event, Unilumin Group, the global LED enterprise, provided a total area of more than 4200 square meters LED displays and integrated metasight (means the integration of light and display) solutions for seven arenas of the Asian Games and eight supporting facilities.

In the event arenas such as Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, Xiaoshan Sports Center, Shaoxing Olympic Sports Center, Zhejiang University Campus Gymnasium, Unilumin Group offered a total of more than 1500 square meters LED products and integrated solutions including centerhung screens, ribbons and perimeter screens and other LED display products.

What's more, outside the event arenas, Unilumin has also provided a total area of more than 2700 square meters displays and integrated solutions for supporting facilities such as Hangzhou Wensan Street naked-eye 3D, Zhejiang Fire Emergency Command Center and other security places. Combining with naked-eye 3D, Micro LED and other cutting-edge technologies, these LED displays can bring a fantastic visual experience to competitors and audiences around the world.

In addition to complete LED displays, Unilumin Group has integrated timer and scoreboard, score live streaming system, 24-second timing system (for basketball), etc., to meet multi-functional needs such as game information display, multimedia information broadcast, live broadcast and rebroadcast, score superposition and interaction with fans.

As the leading enterprise in the LED industry, Unilumin has a complete LED display, LED lighting product line in the field of sports. Combining with the game video live system, timing scoring system, video slow motion replay and other technical means, Unilumin's integrated solutions can be applied in football, baseball, cricket and other events.

From the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and now the 19th Asian Games, Unilumin continuously focuses on the LED technology, providing professional service for world's top events and bringing a more wonderful visual experience for global audiences.

