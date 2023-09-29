Moose Toys' Social Media Sensation Cookeez Makery Sees Retail Sell-Out

Moose's First-of-its-Kind Interactive Plush Tops Retailer Toy Lists and Kids' Wish Lists

this Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading product and marketing innovator in the toy industry, marks its first appearance back at North American International Toy Fair® with the display of its most sought-after holiday toys, including Toy of the Year® Awards (TOTY) finalist and social media sensation Cookeez Makery. The latest release from Moose to mirror the smashing success of Magic Mixies, Cookeez Makery launched in July and has flown off shelves, requiring air freighting to keep up with growing retail demand. Cookeez Makery solidifies Moose's domination in the new era of toy design by perfectly blending traditional play patterns with never-before-seen tech features designed to ignite multiple senses.

HOTTEST TOY ON SOCIAL MEDIA SEES RETAIL SELL OUT - Cookeez Makery is an oven-themed playset from Moose Toys that has flown off shelves since its launch in July and has since amassed more than one billion consumer views. The toy lets kids mix and make “dough” to create their new sweet-scented plush best friend. And, in a “history in the baking” moment, the plush comes out of the oven warm to the touch. (PRNewswire)

"Cookeez Makery has been a break-out hit this Fall since its launch, not just because of its unparalleled play value, but because of the support it's received from our exceptional retail partners," said Ronnie Frankowski, global president, Moose Toys. "There's no question why kids are gravitating to this sweet interactive plush series - it's already topped toy lists from Toy Insider, TTPM, as well as major retailers holiday lists, and we look forward to seeing its continued success into the holiday season - and beyond."

Frankowski also attributes Cookeez Makery's breakout success to the Moose team's phenomenal marketing. The smart, multi-pronged marketing campaign includes TV and digital advertising, feature placement at retail, public relations, and strategic influencer marketing across numerous platforms that, combined, have garnered nearly one billion views.

Cookeez Makery is an oven-themed playset that lets kids mix and make "dough" to create their new sweet-scented plush best friend. And, in a "history in the baking" moment, the plush comes out of the oven warm to the touch. Using the included recipe card, water measure and sachets with pretend flour and yeast, kids mix the ingredients to create a dough ball. The dough mold and included dough tool are used to shape their animal friend and give it eyes, a smiling mouth, paws and a tail, before it's popped in the oven. Turn the dial to set the temperature, listen for the ticking sound and wait for the DING! After 90 seconds, open the oven door and there's a plush puppy, bunny or kitten to take out and cuddle warm from the oven, and it's deliciously scented either bread or cinnamon. Plus, kids' plush new best friend even makes sweet sounds when squeezed and hugged. Cookeez Makery is a recipe for playtime fun and the only plush baked where all you "knead" is love, which also happens to be the sweetest secret ingredient.

Attendees of North American International Toy Fair® can see, smell and feel Cookeez Makery in action, along with all of Moose's top 2023 holiday items, at the Moose Toys Booth #2465.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

