BACARDÍ® RUM TO LAUNCH 'THE CONCEPT A.I.BUM': THE FIRST A.I. POWERED EP PRODUCED BY GRAMMY WINNER BOI-1DA

The latest evolution of the iconic rum brand's Music Liberates Music program will use cutting-edge generative A.I. software to give a global collective of artists access to Boi-1da's best-in-class production talent.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to support emerging talent, BACARDÍ and Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da are once again partnering to launch this year's evolution of the longstanding 'Music Liberates Music' program: The Concept A.I.bum. Dropping this November, The Concept A.I.bum will champion works by five global up-and-coming artists in a one-of-a-kind project exploring how A.I. can be positively leveraged to provide emerging talent unprecedented opportunities. For the first time since the campaign's inception, each artist will have the opportunity to try out multiple demos with Boi-1da's star-powered beats, using a generative A.I. trained on the award-winning producer's sound, to ultimately finalize one incredible track. Together, the tracks will be offered to fans as the first-ever AI-powered EP produced by Boi-1da.

"I'm thrilled to work with BACARDÍ on this groundbreaking new iteration of Music Liberates Music exploring AI as a tool to enrich human creativity," says Boi-1da. "One of the most fulfilling responsibilities I have as a producer is to work with up-and-coming talent. Through the Concept A.I.bum, we've provided unprecedented access to my personal production style. I'm able to work with an international collective of artists simultaneously, while still honoring their creative autonomy. Music as an art has continually grown thanks to innovative technology, and with AI, I believe we can revolutionize the music industry for good if we view it as a way to provide opportunities that enhance music's human element, rather than replace it."

The Concept A.I.bum will feature tracks from the UK-based singer Bellah, Ghanian-raised rapper Blackway, American R&B singers Floyd Fuji and Kyle Dion, and Canadian R&B artist Savannah Ré. Over several weeks, each artist will feed their tracks into a state-of-the-art generative A.I. tool, which has been trained on a selection of beats from Boi-1da's unreleased catalogue and will learn the sounds and cadence of his unique musical style. After submitting their demos to Boi-1da, each artist will work alongside him to refine their works, resulting in the EP's final set of songs to be released this November.

"This is the fifth year we're bringing Music Liberates Music back for artists and fans alike. We're proud to continually support emerging talent with new resources that fuel creativity and collaboration," said Laila Mignoni, Global Head of Brand Marketing Communications for BACARDÍ rum. "Ultimately, our goal is to provide opportunity and access to rising artists in the industry, so it's been exciting to broaden Boi-1da's capabilities, allowing him to work with multiple artists on multiple tracks, simultaneously as one producer. We know the conversation around AI has been a challenging one, so approaching this project with the utmost respect and protection for the artist was key in developing this new tool. The technology is, and always should be, complementary to each artist's work and protective of all the creatives involved."

As with each Music Liberates Music program, all proceeds from the project will directly benefit the participating artists. All copyright and subsequent revenue from the tracks will remain with the artists and Boi-1da. Fans can enjoy The Concept A.I.bum available for purchase as a limited-edition vinyl as well as for free on streaming platforms, such as Spotify, this November.

