Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Courtney El-Zokm Honored as a NewBeauty Top Doctor for Third Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Courtney El-Zokm, a distinguished plastic surgeon serving the greater Houston area, has once again been honored with the prestigious title of "NewBeauty Top Doctor." This recognition is a testament to Dr. Courtney's unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of plastic surgery and his dedication to helping patients achieve their personal cosmetic goals.

With his exceptional aesthetic eye, meticulous attention to detail, and extensive training, Dr. Courtney El-Zokm has consistently demonstrated surgical precision and technical expertise. Patients who seek his care benefit from his expertise and experience, gaining newfound confidence in their appearance.

The Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care. As a trusted beauty authority for over a decade, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership highlights his outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Courtney for the third year in a row and look forward to continuing to work with his to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of plastic surgery.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

