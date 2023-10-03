SMIRNOFF AND LATIN URBAN ICON WISIN TEMPT MUSIC LOVERS AND SPICY ENTHUSIASTS EVERYWHERE TO 'BAILA TO THE TASTE OF SMIRNOFF'

SMIRNOFF AND LATIN URBAN ICON WISIN TEMPT MUSIC LOVERS AND SPICY ENTHUSIASTS EVERYWHERE TO 'BAILA TO THE TASTE OF SMIRNOFF'

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Día de los Muertos Smirnoff is Making it Known,"Rhythm is a We Thing"

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the power of the collective created through a medley of cultures and traditions, Smirnoff proves "Rhythm is a We Thing" with its latest collaboration just in time for Latin Music Week. Together, Puerto Rican urban music icon Wisin and Smirnoff invite anyone 25+ to #BailaConSmirnoff for the chance to be featured in a Smirnoff social video to the new track " Cuerpo a Cuerpo ."

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Smirnoff is serving up delicious flavor and rhythmic taste all across the country to celebrate the magic of ‘we’ that’s created when different people, ingredients and flavors come together. (PRNewswire)

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, Smirnoff is Making it Known,"Rhythm is a We Thing".

Ahead of his highly-anticipated solo album dropping this fall, Wisin and the makers of the World's No. 1 Vodka and Smirnoff ICE, the OG of flavored malt beverages, are taking over the soundwaves with delicious flavor and rhythmic taste, calling on all those who salsa, bachata or anything in between to show off their spiciest moves. To be eligible, post a video of yourself dancing on Instagram, tag @Smirnoff with #BailaConSmirnoff and #Promotion and you might just hear from us!

"Latin music leads the pack when it comes to celebrating the diaspora of Hispanic communities and cultures. And that's something to be celebrated," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "We're excited to join forces with Billboard once again to bring people together to a unified rhythm starting with Hispanic Heritage Month. But we're not stopping there."

Together, Smirnoff and Billboard are bringing superstar artists, industry titans and music aficionados to the palm-lined beaches of Miami for Latin Music Week for an exciting lineup of special events, including the Latin Power Players Happy Hour, Baila to the Taste of Smirnoff Happy Hour followed by the Billboard, Billboard En Vivo with La Base and Wisin presented by Smirnoff with special guests Luny Tunes & DJ Nelson, Wisin & Friends Panel hosted by Billboard Español, and of course, the Latin Billboard Music Awards.

To further commemorate the moment, Smirnoff worked in part with Mexican illustrator Totoi Semerena to create the Smirnoff Güiro. Totoi designed a unique image representing the importance of dance and celebration in our communities, with a range of vibrant colors that undoubtedly characterize us.

And that's just the beginning, Smirnoff will continue the celebration this fall serving up delicious flavor and rhythmic taste at Día de los Muertos festivals across the country including events in Arizona, Texas and California.

"Rhythm is a We Thing" comes as part of the new Smirnoff global campaign, "We Do We." Officially launched earlier this summer, "We Do We" champions the power of the collective and celebrates the magic of 'we' that's created when different people, ingredients and flavors come together.

Originally made popular in Mexico, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind first rolled out in US markets in 2020, quickly becoming a go-to for spicy enthusiasts everywhere. Available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle, visit Smirnoff.com to find out where you can get your hands on a bottle. Adults (21+) can also enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Smirnoff ICE, boasting a modern new look with fresh new packaging for its most delicious flavors.

For more exciting news, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter. And no matter how you choose to enjoy the delicious flavors of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind and Smirnoff ICE, please remember to always drink responsibly.

SMIRNOFF #BAILACONSMIRNOFF CONTEST

No purchase necessary. U.S., 21+. Internet access & valid email required. Contest begins 10/3/2023 @ 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 11/2/23 @ 11:59:59 p.m. Prize is inclusion in video w/o attribution or compensation of any kind and has no retail value. Subject to Rules. Sponsor-Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY; Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

nicole.anastasi@diageo.com

704-796-9992

TAYLOR

Smirnoff@taylorstrategy.com

Blending together a mix of sweet and spicy, packed with bold flavor, the Smirnoff Piña Picante is perfect for all your celebrations this Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. (PRNewswire)

In collaboration with Puerto Rican urban music icon Wisin, Smirnoff is inviting anyone 25+ to show off their spiciest moves and tag Smirnoff with the hashtag #BailaConSmirnoff for a chance to be featured in a Smirnoff video to the artist’s new track “Cuerpo a Cuerpo.” (PRNewswire)

Smirnoff’s kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami, taking over Billboard Latin Music week with some of the hottest events. Continuing the celebration, Smirnoff is also partnering with artist Totoi Semerena to release a new Smirnoff Güiro. (PRNewswire)

Following a modern redesign in the spring, Smirnoff ICE, one of the OGs of flavored malt beverages, will continue to make a splash this fall. (PRNewswire)

Smirnoff Trademark Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smirnoff