cQuant.io and WattTime Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Organizations Reach their Renewable Energy Commitments

cQuant has entered into a contract with WattTime to receive their best-in-class marginal carbon emissions data, allowing cQuant customers to understand their renewable energy investments more granularly and accurately in order to achieve a carbon-free footprint.

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- cQuant.io ("cQuant"), an industry leader in analytics for portfolio management and asset valuation announced today that they have entered a strategic partnership with WattTime, an environmental tech nonprofit that offers data solutions for organizations that want to achieve authentic emissions reductions at scale. The two companies align in their vision of providing advanced analytics and data to reduce carbon emissions and therefore, will be teaming up on projects to add marginal emissions data as an important data element for companies needing additional insight for traversing the energy transition energy market.

"We believe it should be as simple as possible for an organization to figure out the potential carbon emissions that will be induced or avoided by an action, which is why a partnership like this one is so valuable," said Gavin McCormick, Founder and Executive Director of WattTime. "With this new access to marginal emissions data, cQuant clients will have a clearer picture of their impact and an important tool for climate-aligned decision making."

Through this partnership, WattTime's data will enable cQuant customers to calculate and report net positions of locational marginal carbon emissions. This will support a more granular and accurate accounting of the avoided emissions potential of renewable energy investments and a more precise quantification of their environmental impacts. cQuant will also be using WattTime's data in a new project slated for the end of the year.

"cQuant appreciates the work that WattTime has done in building their valuable marginal emissions dataset," said Mark Bosse, VP of Business Development at cQuant. "Our clients implementing rapid and impactful decarbonization strategies will find the integration of this data into our analytical platform both powerful and timely."

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io/.

About WattTime

WattTime is an environmental tech nonprofit that empowers all people, companies, policymakers, and countries to slash emissions and choose cleaner energy. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers, we develop data-driven tools and policies that increase environmental and social good. During the energy transition from a fossil-fueled past to a zero-carbon future, WattTime 'bends the curve' of emissions reductions to realize deeper, faster benefits for people and planet. Learn more at www.WattTime.org.

