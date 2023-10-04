Marco's Pizza® and Mike's Hot Honey® Bring Sweet Heat to National Pizza Month with the NEW Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza

The Limited-Time Offering Combines the Bold-Flavored Pepperoni Magnifico® Pizza Drizzled with One of America's Most Popular Food Toppers Available for a Special Price of $10.99*

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, is adding a new kick of flavor to its menu for National Pizza Month by teaming up with Mike's Hot Honey to launch the NEW Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza. The NEW limited-time menu offering perfectly combines the big flavor of Marco's popular Pepperoni Magnifico® pizza – featuring house-made dough, traditional pepperoni, crispy Old World Pepperoni®, romesan seasoning, our signature sauce recipe, and fresh, never frozen cheeses – drizzled with the sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey.

Marco’s Pizza and Mike’s Hot Honey team up to create the NEW Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza. (PRNewswire)

To celebrate National Pizza Month this October, Marco's Pizza is bringing a unique limited-time offering to consumers.

To celebrate National Pizza Month this October, Marco's Pizza is bringing this unique limited-time offering to consumers in more than 1,100 store locations across the country. Consumers can enjoy a Large Hot Honey Magnifico for the special price of $10.99*, beginning on Oct. 9, for a limited time only.

Marco's is also giving consumers the option to add Mike's Hot Honey on any pizza and select a dip cup to drizzle over other menu items such as Pizza Bowls, boneless and traditional chicken wings – or to dunk their CheezyBread or pizza crust in hot honey, all available at an additional charge.

"Marco's Pizza is delighted to be the largest national pizza chain to team up with Mike's Hot Honey to create the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors with the introduction of our new Hot Honey Magnifico," said Denise Lauer, Marco's Chief Marketing Officer. "By pairing our hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico® pizza with a delicious drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, we are delivering an out-of-this-world flavor combination that consumers are craving. As a growing consumer trend, it was only fitting that Marco's Pizza join forces with the premier hot honey brand to heat up National Pizza Month with the NEW Hot Honey Magnifico."

"Mike's Hot Honey's origins began with pizza, and we are thrilled to partner with our largest national pizza brand to date, Marco's Pizza, to bring our unique product to an even wider audience," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "As our collaboration with Marco's shows, the interest in hot honey continues to grow even stronger as more and more people taste the delicious, sweet heat flavor on pizza and a variety of other foods," he said.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and delivers a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

ABOUT MIKE'S HOT HONEY

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling!

For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit www.mikeshothoney.com.

*Prices and participation may vary.

(PRNewsfoto/Marco’s Pizza) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marco's Pizza