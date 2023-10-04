Wayfair Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2023 before the opening of the market on November 1, 2023.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3ZHcY9j. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/45astrD. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair - Everything home - for a space that's all you.

Joss & Main - The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern - All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane - A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold - An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair Professional - Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $11.9 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

Media Relations Contact:

Claire Gorman

PR@wayfair.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Lamb

IR@wayfair.com

