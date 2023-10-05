Staffbase Presents Employee Communications Platform at HR Tech 2023

Attendees to experience how one platform can modernize employee communication, engagement, and empowerment

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Staffbase , a leading employee communications platform provider, will highlight its industry expertise and showcase its integrated platform for strategic employee communications to the attending internal communications, HR, and IT professionals.

(PRNewsfoto/Staffbase Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Staffbase highlights industry expertise and showcases integrated platform for strategic employee communications.

Taking place Tuesday, October 10 – Friday, October 13, 2023, at Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas, Nev.), the HR Technology Conference & Exposition is the world's leading event focused on HR innovation. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Staffbase booth (#6702) and experience a moment for themselves to relax, recharge, and learn about how strategic employee communication fits in the modern workplace.

Issues in the modern workplace include the increasing need to reach employees where they are to communicate efficiently during times of extreme situations like weather hazards. Staffbase customer Seaboard Triumph Foods recently utilized its branded employee app to quickly notify employees of a serious weather emergency and closures saving its workforce time and costs of commuting.

"One morning due to a weather emergency we had to cancel the first shift of the day. Without the app, our office team would have had to greet employees at the front of the plant at 5 a.m. to tell them to go back home," said Erin Cantrell, senior communications specialist at Seaboard Triumph Foods.

Staffbase provides an internal communications platform to unite companies and their employees behind a common purpose. A branded Staffbase employee communications platform allows organizations to meet their employees where they are, connect entire workforces, build communities, and empower employees. Product offerings that enable internal comms teams to orchestrate news, content, and services for their whole workforce include:

Intranet - A modern home base for news and information

Employee app - Easy access to everything employees need in their pocket

Email - For engaging and on-brand newsletters

Microsoft 365 - Communications in SharePoint and Teams

For information about the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, visit hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced employee communications platform provider for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, automotive, retail, and energy & utilities, to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,500 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, Paulaner, UC Health, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2023 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting and is again the #1 Employee Communications Software on G2.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Staffbase Inc.