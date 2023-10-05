WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the availability of a Trimble Ready® factory option for new Mincon piling and drilling attachments. As a result of this collaboration, Mincon Drill Mast Attachments for skid steers and excavators now have an option for the installation of the Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System, which can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of the installation for the contractor.

Trimble and Mincon Offer Trimble Ready Drilling and Piling Solution for Solar Industry (PRNewswire)

Mincon Solar Installation Drills and Pile Drivers are designed to pre-drill through rock, install ground screws and drive piles on solar construction projects. Trimble Groundworks is a purpose-built machine control solution that enables contractors to perform drilling and piling operations quickly, safely and accurately. Equipping Mincon solar drilling solutions with Trimble Groundworks technology provides stakeless navigation, positioning accuracy and as-built data that enables solar contractors and installers to build scalable efficiency into their installation processes.

"Demand for solar is so high right now that engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies urgently need more installation capacity to meet the industry's growing needs," said Elliott Duck, vice president of marketing for integrated systems at Mincon. "By equipping Mincon Drill Mast Attachments with Trimble Groundworks machine control, a machine operator can both pre-drill and install solar foundations without the need for someone on the ground checking for accuracy. This innovative workflow helps make solar installation contractors and EPCs more efficient and more scalable, reducing reliance on scarce labor resources."

Trimble Groundworks is part of the Trimble Connected Site® portfolio of solutions that provides a high-level of workflow and process integration from the design phase through to the finished project. The integration of Trimble Business Center Software design capabilities in the office and Trimble Groundworks machine control in the field can increase the efficiency and productivity of drilling and piling operations. Trimble WorksManager Software also enables the syncing of data from office to field, to reduce site visits and provide a single source of truth.

"Trimble and Mincon are both industry leaders that share a common goal to deliver technology that significantly accelerates—and improves—the quality of solar farm installations," said Kevin Garcia, general manager of civil specialty solutions at Trimble. "Our SITECH Northeast distributor initially brought the idea of a Trimble and Mincon collaboration to the table, and we saw right away what a great fit our solutions were for each other. We're excited by the work that Mincon, Trimble and SITECH Northeast have done to get the Mincon solar drilling and piling products Trimble Ready for the benefit of solar contractors."

Availability

Trimble Ready Mincon Drill Mast attachments are available now for customers worldwide. Visit trimble.com/groundworks or https://mincon.com/products/rock-drills/ for more information.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

About Mincon

Mincon manufactures hard rock drilling solutions for the mining, construction, water well and renewable energy industries. Mincon's comprehensive range of drilling products are designed to increase productivity and efficiency, helping installers save time and reduce total drilling costs. Mincon's range of DTH hammers and drill bits, mast attachments, rotary bits, construction systems, drill pipes and accessories are precision-engineered to the highest specifications and manufactured at their facilities in the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Finland, Sweden and South Africa. For more information visit www.mincon.com .

GTRMB

(PRNewsfoto/Trimble) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble