It's A 10 Haircare Celebrates 7th Annual National Love Your Hair Day With Unbeatable Discounts, Community Initiatives, and Local Giveaways

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's A 10 Haircare is celebrating its 7th Annual National Love Your Hair Day with a 50% off sitewide sale.

(PRNewswire)

In the spirit of empowering individuals to embrace their unique hair textures and styles, every brand under the It's a 10 Enterprise umbrella will be offering this exclusive sale including: It's a 10 Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics and Ex10sions – beginning Friday, 10/6 until Tuesday, 10/10 at midnight.

It's a 10 is committed to supporting communities nationwide and fostering self-confidence through haircare and as part of its 7th annual brand-owned holiday, CEO & Founder, Carolyn Aronson, will also be hosting a variety of giveback initiatives. To showcase Aronson's continued devotion to local communities, It's a 10 will be popping up at Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty locations throughout the Miami area for exciting consumer product giveaways in the days leading up to the October 10th celebration.

"We are excited to celebrate our 7th Annual National Love Your Hair Day with our customers and communities," said It's a 10 CEO and founder, Carolyn Aronson. "At It's a 10, we believe that every individual should embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their own skin. National Love Your Hair Day is not just a celebration of great hair; it's a celebration of self-love and acceptance. We are proud to offer our customers exceptional discounts while giving back to the communities that have supported us throughout the years."

On a national level, Aronson is creating a scholarship fund to help the next generation of beauty professionals get the education they need to be successful with a six figure donation to Beauty Changes Lives, a non-profit organization close to Carolyn's heart that is focused on equipping the next generation of beauty professionals with the resources they need to succeed in the future. One of Carolyn's missions in life is to support this incredible industry by welcoming future hairstylists of all genders, races and backgrounds, making it possible for those to pursue their dreams as she was able to.

"On behalf of Beauty Changes Lives, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for Carolyn's generous donation to our Scholarship program," said Lisa Roeberg, Executive Director, Beauty Changes Lives. "The It's a 10 Beauty Scholarships will make a tremendous impact by opening doors and providing opportunities for aspiring Beauty professionals to pursue their dreams. We can't thank Carolyn and It's a 10 enough for her incredible support and commitment to this incredible cause."

Philanthropy has always been at the heart and soul of Carolyn's ethos and thus, National Love Your Hair Day. Since kicking off in 2017, It's a 10 has outdone itself each year in its efforts to give back, starting with a takeover of the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square to street teams giving out one million free bottles of the celebrity-loved Miracle Leave-In at the very beginning. In 2019, Aronson announced the It's a 10® Grant, in which three deserving women from around the country were awarded an all-expense paid trip to New York City, culminating with a live segment on Good Morning America where the three women were awarded $10,000 each to help them to continue to better themselves and those in their communities.

In recent years, Carolyn has remained focused on using the holiday to give back to those in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, It's a 10 identified two "Hair Heroes" – first responders who generously gave back to their communities during this time - and awarded each of them with It's a 10 Grants of $10,000 to help them to continue to better themselves and those in their communities as hair heroes, also announced live on Good Morning America. Last year, the holiday was celebrated by consumers nationwide when the brand announced 10 applicants would be selected to receive $10,000 each - over 20,000 people applied to be one of the winners of this life-changing cash prize.

For more information about It's a 10 Haircare and National Love Your Hair Day, please visit www.itsa10haircare.com or follow @itsa10haircare on social media.

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About National Love Your Hair Day:

Created by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company, It's a 10 Haircare in 2017, the day is for "people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change." It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair — and humanity — and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

About Beauty Changes Lives:

Beauty Changes Lives is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and equipping the next generation of beauty professionals by providing valuable resources, scholarships, education, and mentorship opportunities. In a time when it's never been more important to support the industry, all proceeds raised in support of Beauty Changes Lives go to changing the lives of beauty professionals. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $7.5M in scholarships, awarded over 700 scholarships, and changed over 1000 lives. Beauty Changes Lives is shaping the future of the industry. To make a donation, please visit https://beautychangeslives.org/donate/

It’s a 10 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE It’s a 10 Haircare