Vicks Expands its Humidification Portfolio with VapoPads® Sinus, Bringing Targeted Relief to Sinus and Allergy Sufferers

New formula for its latest VapoPads accessory provides up to eight hours of soothing relief

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicks®, a Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) licensed brand, today announced it has launched a new formula for its popular VapoPad® scent humidifier accessory, VapoPads Sinus, which specifically targets sinus and allergy sufferers for added comfort through an enhanced humidification experience.

Now available nationwide, Vicks VapoPads Sinus is a unique formula that harnesses the benefits of essential oils to help provide symptomatic relief naturally. Made with a blend of menthol, chamomile, and citrus oils, VapoPads Sinus soothes discomfort from irritated sinus and throat passages, providing up to eight hours of soothing relief.

Uniquely designed to work with most Vicks humidifiers and vaporizers, Vicks VapoPads Sinus also pairs with the Vicks Sinus Inhaler for targeted, natural symptomatic relief from congestion and irritation. The soothing new VapoPads scent, combined with non-medicated steam from the inhaler, helps temporarily relieve the symptoms of sinusitis, allergies, and colds by releasing the scented vapors. Vicks VapoPads are a quick and easy addition and work by simply sliding the Vicks VapoPad into the scent pad door found exclusively in Vicks humidifiers, vaporizers and steam inhalers.

"One in seven adults suffers from diagnosed sinus issues — and this doesn't even include those undiagnosed sufferers," says Megan Dristilaris, Director of Marketing, Beauty & Wellness. "Amongst these sinus and allergy sufferers, there's a need for more products that bring them comfort. It's our hope that VapoPads Sinus will enhance their inhaler and humidification experience just in time for the upcoming cold and flu season."

Every year, sinusitis impacts approximately 30 million adults. Those over the age of 45 in particular are impacted, contributing to 4.1 million physician visits annually with chronic sinusitis as the primary diagnosis.1

For over a century, Vicks has produced a wide variety of beloved products that help with cold symptoms, many featuring the iconic Vicks scent consumers know and love. This includes VapoPads, which launched in 2006 to provide added comfort by enhancing Vicks humidifiers' year-round humidification benefits. In 2022, Vicks added VapoPads Plus, the next level in Vapo scent that can help transform any living space into a wellness oasis by releasing an intensified formula of Vicks' iconic and powerful menthol vapors. Also, in the Vicks VapoPad accessory collection is Vicks VapoPads Soothing Sleepy Time Comfort, which releases up to eight hours of eucalyptus, rosemary and lavender vapors, ideal for bedtime; the Vicks VapoPad Calming Vapors with Lavender Essential Oil, which combines Vicks' menthol scent with lavender essential oils for a calming effect; and the Vicks VapoPads 12 Nights of Comfort, which features the classic Vicks menthol vapors.

Vicks VapoPads Sinus is available now for MSRP $15.99 at Walmart, Walgreens and Meijer stores.

About Vicks

Vicks is one of the most recognized brands around the world known for helping to relieve cough, cold and flu symptoms for over 125 years. The Vicks trademarks are used by Helen of Troy under license from The Procter & Gamble Company, and include Vicks Humidifiers and Vaporizers, Vicks Thermometers and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.vickshumidifiers.com/.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE ) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information, please visit https://www.helenoftroy.com/.

