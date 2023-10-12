The Estée Lauder Companies Highlights Key Epigenetics & Multi-Ethnic Translational Clinical Research at 33rd IFSCC Congress

Data presented underscore ELC R&D's leadership in skin longevity and its work to advance optimal skin innovation methodologies that are inclusive of ethnic differences

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (NYSE: EL) shared its latest clinical research findings in an invited keynote address and podium presentation at the 33rd International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress, held in Barcelona, Spain, in September. Nadine Pernodet, PhD, Senior Vice President, Bioscience, ELC, and Estée Lauder brand Lead Scientist, addressed innovation in the beauty industry in a lecture entitled, "Harnessing Epigenetics: from Anti-Aging to Age Reversal." Mei Yu, MD, PhD, Executive Director, Clinical Translation, Global Clinical & Consumer Science, Global R&D, ELC, presented a translational clinical study titled, "Development and validation of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) model in multi-ethnicities using different induction methods."

As part of the keynote presentation, Dr. Pernodet highlighted ELC's research over the past 15 years and findings on how epigenetics—through the influence of external environment and lifestyle—directly impacts skin aging. She also explained that, with the right technologies, understanding the positive and negative epigenetic signals provides the ability to reverse skin aging. Data shared included from Dr. Pernodet's work on circadian rhythm, microRNAs, mechanobiology, and longevity proteins, exploring how the microenvironment and macroenvironment alter skin cell activities. This body of research is central to the ongoing development of approaches that enable innovations to shift from anti-aging to age reversal.

"Fifteen years ago, we realized the impactful role epigenetics could play in skin aging, and it is now well-recognized in the scientific community that 75% of the aging process is directly related to epigenetics," said Dr. Pernodet. "I'm honored to have been selected to present a keynote lecture at the IFSCC conference this year to share the latest in this groundbreaking science that is transforming the beauty industry. As the industry leader in this research, we remain committed to finding new opportunities to understand how our environment and lifestyles impact skin cells so we can move toward age reversal."

A part of ELC's R&D department, the Clinical Translation function is dedicated to generating new clinical insights and methodologies and developing breakthrough technologies in select areas to bridge fundamental scientific discoveries and actual clinical benefits. The Clinical Translation team expands the repertoire of in vivo testing protocols to measure consumer-relevant benefits and assess the effects of skin care formulations on those benefits. Consistent with ELC's commitment to diversity and inclusion in its product offerings, Dr. Yu's podium presentation emphasized the need to develop optimal protocols and methodologies to address ethnic differences. The study showed a reliable methodology to induce and evaluate the progression of PIH and to help develop treatment options for the resolution and prevention of PIH across multiple Fitzpatrick skin types. The team followed the time courses of inflammatory response and pigmentation for three different PIH induction methods in Caucasian, Asian, and African American study participants to identify the optimal induction methods to evaluate anti-hyperpigmentation technologies.

"This work represents a significant advancement because it helps facilitate better understanding of the dynamic development and progression of PIH as well as post-inflammatory erythema (PIE), their underlying mechanisms, and their manifestations across skin phototypes and ethnicities," said Dr. Yu. "Implementing this protocol will better enable the development of novel and fully inclusive treatment options for its resolution."

The work presented by ELC scientists at the 33rd IFSCC Congress reflects advances in ELC's core scientific platforms, including epigenetics, as well as our commitment to pursuing research that is inclusive of skin types and ethnicities from around the globe in order to develop methods, technologies, and products that meet the needs and desires of our diverse consumers. Around the world, ELC is dedicated to cutting-edge science with multidisciplinary expertise ranging from basic science and advanced technologies to the intersections of physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering. The company has 75 years of formulation authority and is deeply integrated into the scientific community, regularly presenting at leading events and publishing in peer-reviewed journals. ELC has a commitment to advancing women in STEM; within its own operations, all of the company's R&D and innovation laboratories worldwide are led by women, and more than half of its scientists, engineers, and technical professionals are women.

