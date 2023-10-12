Hearing Loss Association of America Educates Consumers as Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Mark One-Year Anniversary

HLAA launches survey and expert webinar series to address confusion around new devices recently made available directly to consumers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since October 2022, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss have had a new option to purchase hearing aids without seeing a doctor or hearing care professional first, thanks to last year's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule that allowed this new class of products to be sold directly to consumers. But are people taking advantage of the new, easier to get hearing help? The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)—the leading voice for the growing number of Americans with hearing loss—is launching a new webinar series to help consumers learn about over-the-counter (OTC) devices, as well as a survey to gauge the public's experience and awareness.

Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) (PRNewswire)

"It's still day one for these brand-new products and we want to demystify over-the-counter hearing aids for consumers."

"It's still day one for these brand-new products and consumers are understandably confused," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "We know that treating hearing loss as soon as possible is crucial for overall health and quality of life, so we're bringing together leading experts to help address questions about OTC hearing aids directly. It's important that people have a resource to demystify these new devices."

HLAA's OTC 101—Ask the Experts series will feature leaders in OTC products including regulators, doctors, researchers and manufacturers in four Q&A style webinars beginning November 1, 2023, and running through spring 2024.

HLAA also wants people to take their new survey, designed to gauge hearing health knowledge and experience of OTC devices, and hearing health in general. Recordings of the OTC 101 webinars will be made available on the HLAA website. HLAA also has a checklist and shopping guide for anyone considering OTC hearing aids at hearingloss.org/OTC.

Forty-eight million Americans have hearing loss, and worldwide, numbers are expected to double by 2050 according to the World Health Organization (WHO). They also note that one billion young people are now at risk of hearing loss due to loud noise. Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis, and HLAA is a leading resource to help people wade through the confusion about hearing health and hearing loss prevention and treatment options.

"We want everyone to know that whatever option you choose, the important thing is to treat your hearing loss as soon as possible and keep trying until you get the right technology to help you stay active, involved and avoid other health complications that come from untreated hearing loss," Kelley notes.

HLAA also urges all Americans to get their hearing checked regularly, and to protect their ears in noisy environments to avoid damage—a timely message for October, which is National Protect Your Hearing Month. HLAA provides ongoing advocacy, resources and a nationwide community of support to empower people to live full lives with hearing loss.

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America is the leading voice of the growing number of people with hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters and state organizations. HLAA's Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to individuals and families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

Contact:

Meredith Resnick

mresnick@hearingloss.org

202.549.0807

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hearing Loss Association of America