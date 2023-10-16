Output Services Group, Inc. Achieves Comprehensive Recapitalization that Reduces Debt by 73% and Secures $50 Million Investment

OSG's Debt and Equity Holders Support Agreement that Strengthens Balance Sheet

Debt reduced by approximately $550 million , resulting in $44 million reduction in Annual Interest Expense

Implemented through an expedited Pre-Packaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization with emergence anticipated November 2023

Operations to Continue Normally and Trade Creditors to be Paid in Full

Commitment Secured for New Money $50 million in debtor-in-possession ("DIP") Financing that Will Convert to New Loan Upon Emergence

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Output Services Group, Inc. d/b/a EverView ("OSG" or the "Company"), a global provider of billing and payment solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with its First Lien Lenders, Mezzazine Lenders and preferred and common equity holders to significantly reduce its debt and annual interest expenses – strengthening its balance sheet and adding additional capital to support the Company's strategic objectives. With the agreement, OSG, and certain of its affiliates, filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in order to pursue a pre-packaged Plan of Reorganization to implement the recapitalization transactions.

"The actions announced today enable us to efficiently restructure our debt, obtain substantial new capital, and create a capital structure that will provide a foundation for future growth," said Chief Executive Officer Dean Cherry. "Over the last several months we have worked closely with our stakeholders to develop and secure the necessary support of our plan to ensure OSG remains a leader in the billing and payment solutions industry."

Key aspects of the plan:

Reduces debt by approximately $550 million , or 73%, and lowers annual cash interest expense by 65%



Secures infusion of $50 million of new capital investment



Payment of 100% of vendor and trade claims



Exit of the U.K. business



Anticipated emergence from Chapter 11 by end of November 2023

In addition to the new $50 million capital investment, OSG anticipates finalizing a $50 million revolving credit facility, which will be used to further support operations and ensure ample liquidity post-emergence. During the reorganization process, which is expected to be successfully completed by the end of November 2023, OSG will continue normal business operations.

"We are grateful of the commitment our investors are demonstrating by providing this new financing," said Mr. Cherry. "The added resources should assure our customers, trade partners and the communities we operate in, that OSG has the financial flexibility to complete our recapitalization process efficiently."

Court filings and other documents related to the court proceedings are available on a separate website administered by OSG's claims agent, KCC, at www.kccllc.net/OSG. Email inquiries about the case can be sent to OutputServicesGroupinfo@kccllc.com.

OSG is represented by McDermott Will & Emery LLP as legal counsel, Accordion Partners as its financial advisors and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. as its investment bank.

About OSG

OSG, which transacts business under the OSG Billing and EverView brands, delivers leading customer engagement solutions that drive action, loyalty and retention. With over 50 years of experience, we enable 6,000 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time.

For more information, please visit http://everview.io/ or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter & Instagram .

