Warrior Rising to Host Business Shower in Salt Lake City on Veterans Day Weekend

The "Victory for Veterans" Business Shower will be host to Guest Speaker David Goggins and supported by title sponsor, Black Rifle Coffee Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Warrior Rising is set to host its final business shower of the year in downtown Salt Lake City. The Business Shower will include Veteran Entrepreneurs from across the nation to showcase their business ideas to industry experts for a chance to receive a sizable financial grant. The business shower and gala will also feature guest speaker, Navy SEAL and New York Times best-selling author, David Goggins.

The "Victory for Veterans" business shower is taking place after Warrior Rising's recent success at their Washington D.C. Business Shower. The Washington D.C. Shower was held at the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington and supported by Dawn Halfaker and her foundation, Continuing to Serve. The Veterans Business Shower featured as guest speakers, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan, Owner of the Washington Spirit Michelle Kang, and TV personality, businessman and ABC's Shark Tank investor, Daymond John. The business shower, centered in our nation's capital, showcased all-female entrepreneurs as a nod to female service members and veterans, as well as military spouses.

April Caldwell, an Air Force veteran and Co-Founder/CEO of FayVen emerged victorious at the D.C. Business Shower and was awarded a $20,000 grant. FayVen is a is a digital marketplace designed to maximize unused space at venues by booking mobile vendors and artisans

The Salt Lake City Business Shower will prove to be just as successful, with title sponsor Black Rifle Coffee Company donating $250,000 to fuel the next generation of Veteran Entrepreneurs. Founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee Company was built upon the mission to serve coffee and culture to people who love America. Black Rifle Coffee Company stands for more than high-quality coffee. They are a Veteran-founded business operated by principled men and women who honor those who protect, defend, and support our country.

A large part of Black Rifle Coffee Company's success is due to the outstanding work ethic and discipline of their Veteran employees. The organization is committed to hiring 10,000 Veterans to provide opportunities to the military community that helped them grow. While they are committed to hiring veterans, they are also committed to supporting would-be veteran entrepreneurs, and that's where Warrior Rising comes in. Warrior Rising's Mission to help support Veteran Entrepreneurs is directly in line with Black Rifles philanthropic strategy for 2023 and beyond. This partnership represents a force in the Veteran community that both Warrior Rising and Black Rifle Coffee Company can celebrate at the upcoming Salt Lake City Business Shower and Gala.

Tickets to attend our Salt Lake City Business Shower and Gala can be found at warriorrising.org under the Events tab in the menu bar.

About Warrior Rising

Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) non-profit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team has a singular goal: transform Veterans into Vetrepreneurs. We have achieved this through carefully selecting strategic partners in business, and leveraging a vast network of young professionals and successful entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds. The organization hosts a robust team of professionals, business owners, and experts in their fields.

Learn more at warriorrising.org

View original content:

SOURCE Warrior Rising